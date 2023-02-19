EUR/USD Bulls to Target $1.0750 on Eurozone Consumer Confidence

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet day ahead for the EUR/USD. On the economic data front, Eurozone consumer sentiment figures for February will be in focus late in the European session.

Economists forecast a modest pickup in the Consumer Confidence Index from -20.9 to -19.0.

For the ECB, consumer confidence will likely become an important consideration. In the latest ECB Economic Bulletin, the ECB noted that rising wages and declining energy price inflation should ease the loss of purchasing power and support consumption. However, consumer confidence would need to improve alongside increasing purchasing power to support the ECB’s consumption outlook.

With the ECB set on delivering a 50-basis point interest rate hike in March and shifting to a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting policy stance beyond March, a sharp decline in consumer confidence could test the theory.

Following last week’s stats and today’s consumer confidence numbers, investors need to consider ECB member speeches. However, with no Executive board members on the calendar to speak, commentary with the media will need monitoring. ECB members may have to suggest a plus-50 basis point rate hike to draw interest.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD was down 0.12% to $1.06813. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.06934 before falling to a low of $1.06731.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 200223 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid a fall through the $1.0668 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0724. A return to $1.07 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need ECB member chatter and today’s stats to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0754. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0840.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0638 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.06 and the third Major Support Level (S3) at $1.0583.

EURUSD 200223 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.07131). Following the bearish cross on Wednesday, the 50-day EMA pulled further back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($1.07131) and R1 ($1.0724) would give the bulls a run at the 200-day ($1.07328) and the 100-day ($1.07456) EMAs. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.07159) would leave the Major Support Levels in play.

The US Session

EURUSD 200223 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day on the US economic calendar., with the US recognizing Washington’s birthday. There are no material stats from the US to draw interest. The lack of stats will leave the EUR/USD in the hands of FOMC member chatter and market risk sentiment.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.