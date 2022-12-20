EUR/USD Bulls to Target $1.07 on German Consumer Confidence

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day for the EUR/USD on the economic calendar. The German economy will be in the spotlight again, with consumer confidence figures for January in focus.

Economic data from Germany has suggested a possible change in direction. Business sentiment, private sector activity, and wholesale inflation numbers point to improving economic conditions.

Today’s consumer sentiment numbers will give the markets a sense of whether steady labor market conditions and hopes of softening inflationary pressures can support a pickup in consumption. Economists forecast the GfK Consumer Climate Indicator to rise from -40.2 to -38.0. The Indicator stood at -42.5 in October.

Following the recent stats out of Germany, ECB member commentary will draw interest. However, no ECB members are speaking today, leaving the markets to monitor chatter with the media.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.01% to $1.06213. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.06274 before easing back.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 211222 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0620 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0661. Better-than-expected German consumer sentiment figures would support a bullish session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0700. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0779.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0581 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.05. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0540 should limit the downside.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0460.

EURUSD 211222 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.05922). The 50-day EMA moved away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling away from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.05922) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0661) to target R2 ($1.0700). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.05922) and S1 ($1.0581) would bring S2 ($1.0540) into view. The 200-day EMA sits at $1.03964.

The US Session

EURUSD 211222 4-Hourly Chart

House sector data for November and consumer confidence figures for December will be in focus in the US session.

While the consumer confidence figure will likely have the most influence, housing sector numbers will also garner interest.

Mortgage rates and recession fears have adversely affected the housing sector this year. Weak building permit and housing start numbers on Tuesday reflected market conditions. Existing home sales will likely provide further evidence of deteriorating housing sector conditions later today.

However, with the Fed a market focal point, investors will need to monitor FOMC member commentary.



