EUR/USD Bulls Target $1.11 on Softer US GDP and ECB Chatter

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. Italian business and consumer sentiment figures will draw interest later this morning. Forecasts point to a pickup in consumer confidence and a fall in business sentiment.

Eurozone economic sentiment numbers for April will also draw interest as investors grapple with the 25-basis point and 50-basis point interest rate hikes sitting on the ECB table.

Better-than-expected business and consumer sentiment figures from Germany suggest a pickup in Italian business and consumer confidence to support a more hawkish 50-basis point hike.

With investors focused on central banks, ECB member chatter will move the dial. ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta is on the calendar to speak today.

Comments relating to the euro area CPI report and ECB monetary policy will move the dial.

On Monday, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said that a 50-basis point interest rate hike remains on the table.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was up 0.08% to $1.10471. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.10351 before rising to a high of $1.10539.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 270423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.1100 S1 – $ 1.0971 R2 – $ 1.1162 S2 – $ 1.0904 R3 – $ 1.1291 S3 – $ 1.0775

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.1033 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1100. A move through the Wednesday high of $1.10956 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD needs hawkish ECB chatter and euro area economic indicators to support a pre-US session breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test resistance at $1.1150 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1162. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1291.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0971 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0950 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0904. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0775.

EURUSD 270423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.09947). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.09947) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.1100) to give the bulls a run at $1.1150. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.09947) and S1 ($1.0935) would bring the 100-day EMA ($1.09570) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 270423 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. Q1 GDP and the weekly jobless claims figures will be in focus.

While bets of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike have eased, the markets expect a May hike. Softer-than-expected GDP numbers and a spike in jobless claims could test the theory.

US economic indicators have fueled fears of a US economic recession. However, a shift in sentiment toward the Fed monetary policy outlook could ease expectations of a hard landing.

However, there is no Fed commentary to influence market sentiment. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday.

Away from theeconomic calendar US corporate earnings will also influence market risk sentiment. Big names on the US earnings calendar include Amazon.com (AMZN), Mastercard (MA), Intel (INTC), and Caterpillar (CAT).

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.