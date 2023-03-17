EUR/USD Bulls Eye a Return to $1.07 on Inflation and Wages

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet day ahead for the EUR/USD. Finalized euro area inflation numbers and wage growth figures will draw interest early in the European session.

Following Thursday’s ECB monetary policy decision and the shift to data-dependent policy moves, an upward revision to inflation numbers would deliver further EUR/USD support.

According to prelim figures, the euro area annual inflation rate softened from 8.6% to 8.5% in March.

While inflation remains an area of interest, wage growth could have more influence, with eurozone wages in focus. A pickup in wages would support a more hawkish ECB policy outlook.

Investors should also monitor ECB member speeches as investors focus on the ECB monetary policy meeting. However, with no ECB Executive Board members on the docket, commentary with the media will influence.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was up 0.37% to $1.06483. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.06046 before rising to a high of $1.06486. The EUR/USD came up against the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0646.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 170323 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid a fall through R1 and the $1.0599 pivot to target the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0683. A hold above R1 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need wage growth numbers and disappointing US stats to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test resistance at $1.07 but fall short of the Third Major Resistance Level (R3) at $1.0768.

A fall through R1 and the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0561 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0550 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0514. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0429.

EURUSD 170323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The EUR/USD sits above the 100-day EMA ($1.06424). The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A move through the 200-day EMA ($1.06611) would support a breakout from R2 ($1.0683) to give the bulls a run at $1.07. However, a fall through the 100-day ($1.06424) and 50-day ($1.06368) EMAs would bring S1 ($1.0561) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 170323 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures for March and industrial production numbers for February will draw interest.

Barring an unexpected fall in industrial production, the Michigan Consumer Survey should have more influence. Beyond the headline number, investors need to consider sub-components, including inflation expectations. In February, year-ahead inflation expectations rose from 3.9% to 4.1%.

However, there are also no FOMC member speeches to consider. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday, leaving investors to consider how the Fed would respond to the numbers.

