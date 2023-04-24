EUR/USD Bulls Eye $1.1100 on Monetary Policy Divergence Bets

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the EUR/USD. There are no economic indicators from the euro area to influence. The lack of stats will leave the EUR/USD in the hands of sentiment toward ECB and Fed monetary policy outlooks and market risk sentiment.

Recent economic indicators have fueled bets of a 50-basis point ECB interest rate hike in May. In contrast, the markets expect a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike, supporting the EUR/USD return to $1.10.

According to the CME FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike rose from 89.1% to 98.9% on Monday. Significantly, the chances of a June hike climbed from 23.4% to 24.7%.

With no economic indicators to consider, investors should monitor ECB commentary. ECB Executive Board member Andrea Enria is on the calendar to speak today.

Comments relating to the euro area CPI report and ECB monetary policy will move the dial. On Monday, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said that a 50-basis point interest rate hike remains on the table.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was up 0.08% to $1.10538. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.10417 before rising to a high of $1.10670.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 250423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.1075 S1 – $ 1.0991 R2 – $ 1.1105 S2 – $ 1.0936 R3 – $ 1.1189 S3 – $ 1.0852

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.1021 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1075. A move through the morning high of $1.10670 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD needs hawkish ECB chatter to support a pre-US session breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1105. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1189.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0991 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0950 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0936. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0852.

EURUSD 250423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.09785). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above S1 ($1.0991) and the 50-day EMA ($1.09785) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.1075) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.1105). However, a fall through S1 ($1.0991) and the 50-day EMA ($1.09785) would bring the 100-day EMA ($1.09399) and S2 ($1.0936) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 250423 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. US consumer confidence figures for April will draw interest.

However, economists forecast the CB Consumer Confidence Index to slip from 104.2 to 104. A fall below 100 would move the dial. There is no Fed talk for investors to consider. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday.

House price numbers are also due but should have a limited impact on the EUR/USD.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.