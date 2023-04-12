EUR/USD Bulls Eye $1.10 on Soft US CPI Report and Policy Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. There are no economic indicators from the euro area to influence.

The lack of stats will leave sentiment toward ECB monetary policy to provide direction. While several central banks are hitting the pause button, the ECB looks ready to continue raising rates to bring inflation to target.

Last Wednesday, ECB Chief Economist discussed inflation, reportedly saying,

“I look at food, where inflation pressure is probably its most intense. And it’s still rising now. I don’t think we are yet at the peak of food inflation, it’s not yet there, but again it’s projected to fall this year.”

According to prelim figures, food, alcohol, & tobacco saw the highest annual rate at 15.4% versus 15.0% in February.

With central banks in focus, ECB President Christine Lagarde will be in the hot seat today. The IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings will get underway, with inflation and monetary policy likely to be focal points.

On Tuesday, the IMF set the tone, warning of the risks of a new crisis that could impact global growth. The IMF also called on central banks to continue to tighten monetary policy to tame inflation.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was up by 0.12% to $1.09233. A bullish start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise from an early low of $1.09084 to a high of $1.09288.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 120423 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0897 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0941. A move through the morning high of $1.09288 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD needs central bank commentary and the US CPI Report to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0972 and resistance at $1.10. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1046.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0866 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0850 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0823. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0748.

EURUSD 120423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.08876). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.08876) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0941) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.0972) and $1.10. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.08876) would bring S1 ($1.0866) and the 100-day EMA ($1.08471) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 120423 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. The all-important US CPI report will be in focus.

With the markets betting on a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in May, a pickup in inflationary pressure could fuel fears of a more aggressive policy move. Economists forecast the US inflation rate to soften from 6.0% to 5.2% but for the core inflation rate to pick up from 5.5% to 5.6%.

While the CPI Report will influence, investors should consider the FOMC meeting minutes. However, hotter-than-expected inflation numbers could soften the impact of calls for a summer rate cut.

Investors should also monitor Fed chatter on monetary policy and the US economy.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.