EUR/USD Bulls Eye $1.10 on Flash Private Sector PMIs and ECB Talk

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. French, German, and Eurozone services and manufacturing PMI figures will be in focus. Following the latest round of inflation numbers, investors will likely look beyond the headline numbers, with input and output prices and new orders likely focal points.

However, we also expect increased market sensitivity to the Headline PMI numbers. US economic indicators fueled recessionary fears on Thursday. Weaker-than-expected PMIs from the euro area would weigh on the EUR/USD.

Economists forecast Germany’s manufacturing PMI to rise from 44.7 to 45.7, with the Eurozone manufacturing PMI expected to increase from 47.3 to 48.0. Economists expect the service sector PMI to slip from 55.0 to 54.5.

With private sector PMIs in the spotlight, investors should monitor ECB commentary today. ECB Executive Board members Frank Elderson and Luis de Guindos are on the calendar to deliver speeches today.

Comments relating to the euro area CPI report and ECB monetary policy will move the dial.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was up 0.01% to $1.09662. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.09617 before rising to a high of $1.09732.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 210423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.0992 S3 – $ 1.0936 R2 – $ 1.1019 S2 – $ 1.0906 R3 – $ 1.1076 S1 – $ 1.0850

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0963 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0992. A move through the Thursday high of $1.09898 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD needs positive euro area economic indicators and hawkish ECB chatter to support a pre-US session breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1019. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1076.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0936 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.09. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0906 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0850.

EURUSD 210423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.09570). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.09570) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0992) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.1019). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.09570) would bring S1 ($1.0936) and the 100-day EMA ($1.09206) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 210423 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. Flash private sector PMI numbers for April will be in focus.

After disappointing Philly Fed Manufacturing Index numbers from Thursday, weak PMIs would also sound the recession bells. While the headline figures will draw interest, investors should consider the sub-components, including new orders, employment, and prices.

However, FOMC member commentary will also influence.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.