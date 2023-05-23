EUR/USD Bears to Target Sub-$1.07 on Debt Ceiling Impasse

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. The German economy is back in the spotlight, with the German Ifo Business Climate Index in focus.

According to the German prelim Composite PMI for May, business expectations weakened in May, weighed by a fall in confidence across the manufacturing sector. A weaker Ifo Business Climate Index and components would weigh on the EUR/USD.

Economists forecast the Business Climate Index to slip from 93.6 to 93.0.

With the German economy in the spotlight, investors should monitor ECB commentary. ECB President Christine Lagarde is on the calendar to speak today. The ECB has remained steadfast in bringing inflation to target. However, cracks are beginning to show in the Eurozone economy, which could give the bears more voice.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was up 0.04% to $1.07729. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.07661 before rising to a high of $1.07766.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 240523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.0806 S1 – $ 1.0746 R2 – $ 1.0844 S2 – $ 1.0723 R3 – $ 1.0904 S3 – $ 1.0662

The EUR/USD has to move through the $1.0783 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0806. A return to $1.08 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD needs the central bank chatter and debt ceiling news to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0844. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0904.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0746 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.07. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0723 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0662.

EURUSD 240523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bearish signals. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.08367). The 50-day EMA fell back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($1.0806) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.08367) and R2 ($1.0844). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.08367) would leave S1 ($1.0746) in view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 240523 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators for investors to consider.

However, the FOMC meeting minutes will draw interest late in the US session with US debt ceiling-related news and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also in focus.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in June stood at 28.1%, up from 25.7% on Monday. The better-than-expected US private sector PMI numbers and progress toward a debt ceiling deal could substantially increase the chances of a June interest rate hike.

