EUR/USD Bears to Target Sub-$1.0650 on Looming ECB Meet

It is a relatively busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. Euro area industrial production figures for January will be in focus today. Following better-than-expected numbers from Germany and the February private sector PMI numbers, investors will expect a rebound in production. The numbers will have to be hotter than forecasts to move the dial.

Economists forecast industrial production to increase by 0.4% in January versus a 1.1% fall in December.

Other stats include finalized French inflation figures for February, which should draw little interest. According to prelim figures, the French annual inflation rate accelerated from 6.0% to 6.2%.

Investors should also monitor ECB member speeches, with the ECB monetary policy meeting drawing close. However, with no ECB Executive Board members on the docket, commentary with the media will influence.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was up 0.01% to $1.07333. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.07251 before rising to a high of $1.07598.

Economic indicators from China delivered early support.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 150323 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0720 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0762. A move through the morning high of $1.07598 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need hawkish ECB chatter and disappointing US stats to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0791 and resistance at $1.08. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0862.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0691 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.06. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0649 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0578.

EURUSD 150323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The EUR/USD sits above the 200-day EMA ($1.06685). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 200-day EMA ($1.06685) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0762) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.0791) and $1.08. However, a fall through S1 ($1.0691) and the 200-day ($1.06685) would bring the 50-day ($1.06574) and 100-day ($1.06533) EMAs into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 150323 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. US retail sales and wholesale inflation figures for February will draw interest. A pickup in wholesale inflation and another jump in retail sales could force the Fed to take more aggressive measures to cool the economy.

There are also no FOMC member speeches to consider. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday, leaving investors to consider how the Fed would respond to the numbers.

