EUR/USD Bears Target Sub-$1.0950 on Manufacturing PMIs

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

On Tuesday, it is another busy day ahead for the EUR/USD.

Manufacturing sector PMIs for euro area member states, the Eurozone, and the US will draw interest.

The nearer-term technical indicators are bearish, with the bears eying $1.0950.

On Monday, the EUR/USD fell by 0.15% to wrap up the day at $1.09967. While German retail sales disappointed, Eurozone inflation and GDP numbers delivered brief support.

After the mixed economic indicators from Monday, manufacturing sector PMIs for euro area member states and the Eurozone will provide direction. We expect manufacturing PMI numbers for Italy and finalized figures for the Eurozone to have more impact.

Recent economic indicators have eased bets on a September ECB interest rate hike. Today’s PMIs will give investors a snapshot of how the Eurozone economy is performing early in the third quarter. With monetary policy uncertainty lingering, investors should consider the sub-components, including prices, employment, and new orders.

No ECB members are on the calendar to speak, leaving chatter with the media to move the dial.

Ahead of the European session, economic data from China set the tone. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI slipped from 50.5 to 49.2 in July on weak domestic and overseas demand. Economists forecast the PMI to decline to 50.3.

The US Session

It is a busier US session, with finalized Markit manufacturing PMI numbers and the ISM Manufacturing PMI in focus. While the headline numbers will influence, investors should consider the sub-components, including employment and prices.

A pickup in hiring and an upward trend in input and factory gate prices would leave the chances of a September Fed interest rate hike on the table.

While bets on a September Fed interest rate hike have eased, US economic indicators show continued momentum in the US economy. The favoured ISM manufacturing PMI will have more influence, with investors needing to consider the prices and employment sub-components. A pickup in price pressure would drive inflationary pressures. However, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI on Thursday will have more weighing.

EUR/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed the EUR/USD hover below the lower level of the $1.1060 – $1.1015 support band. However, despite the bearish Monday session, the EUR/USD held above the 50-day EMA ($1.09739). The EUR/USD also remained above the 200-day EMA ($1.07843), sending bullish near and longer-term price signals.

A EUR/USD hold above the 50-day EMA would support a move through the $1.1015 – $1.1060 support band to target $1.11. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.09739) would bring sub-$1.0950 into view.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 46.13 reading sends bearish price signals. The RSI suggests a fall through the 50-day EMA to target sub-$1.0950.

4-Hourly Chart

EURUSD 010823 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the EUR/USD sits below the lower level of the $1.1060 – $1.1015 support band. After the bearish Monday session, the EUR/USD fell through the 200-day EMA ($1.10111) while also remaining below the 50-day EMA ($1.10556), sending bearish near and longer-term price signals.

The 50-day EMA narrowed on the 200-day EMA, signaling a fall to sub-$1.0950. However, a EUR/USD move through the $1.1015 – $1.1060 support band and the 50-day EMA ($1.10556) would give the bulls a run at $1.11.

The 14-4H RSI at 39.12 sends bearish EUR/USD price signals, with selling pressure outweighing buying pressure. Significantly, the RSI aligns with the 50-day EMA, signaling a fall to sub-$1.0950.

EURUSD 010823 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.