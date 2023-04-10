EUR/USD Bears Target Sub-$1.0850 on Hawkish Fed Bets

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the EUR/USD. There are no economic indicators for investors to digest. The major European markets are closed for Easter.

The holidays and the lack of stats will leave the US Jobs Report from Friday and shift in sentiment toward Fed monetary policy to resonate. After disappointing JOLTs job openings and ADP employment change figures, investors had expected the Jobs Report to support a Fed hold on monetary policy.

However, bets of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike have surged, supporting the EUR/USD return to sub-$1.09. Currently, both central banks are heading for further monetary policy tightening.

Last Wednesday, ECB Chief Economist discussed inflation, reportedly saying,

“I look at food, where inflation pressure is probably its most intense. And it’s still rising now. I don’t think we are yet at the peak of food inflation, it’s not yet there, but again it’s projected to fall this year.”

According to prelim figures, food, alcohol, & tobacco saw the highest annual rate at 15.4% versus 15.0% in February.

On Thursday, FOMC member James Bullard also talked about inflation, saying,

“We’ve got a long ways to go, and I think inflation is going to be sticky going forward. It’s going to be difficult to get inflation back down to the 2% target… so we are going to have to stay at it in order to apply pressure to make sure inflation gets back down.”

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was down 0.03% to $1.08956. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.09146 before falling to a low of $1.08951.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 100423 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0900 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0923 and the Friday high of $1.0924. A return to $1.0920 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD needs central bank chatter to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0948. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0996.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0875 in play. However, barring a Fed-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0850. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0852 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0804.

EURUSD 100423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.08833). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.08833) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0923) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.0948). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.08833) would S1 ($1.0875) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 100423 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators for investors to consider.

The lack of stats will leave the US Jobs Report and hawkish Fed bets to test buyer appetite for the EUR/USD. According to the CEM FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in May rose from 48.4% (Fri) to 66.0% this morning.

However, investors should monitor Fed chatter on monetary policy and the US economy. Hawkish commentary would support the more hawkish bets on the Fed.

