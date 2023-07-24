EUR/USD Bears Eye Sub-$1.1050 with Flash PMIs in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

It is a busy start to the week for the EUR/USD, with flash private sector PMIs for July in focus.

Slower service sector activity and a more marked contraction across the manufacturing sector would sound the alarm bells.

The nearer-term technical indicators are bearish, with the bears eying sub-$1.11.

On Friday, the EUR/USD slipped by 0.04% to end the day at $1.11245. There were no economic indicators to influence, leaving the EUR/USD to consolidate the Thursday reversal.

This morning, flash private sector PMI numbers for France, German, and the Eurozone will move the dial. Investors will look for reasons for the ECB to hit the brakes on the monetary policy tightening cycle. Deteriorating service sector conditions and a more marked contraction across the manufacturing sector will test buyer appetite.

However, investors should consider the sub-components, including prices, employment, and new orders.

The PMI numbers are survey-based but give the ECB and the markets a snapshot of conditions across the private sector. While the manufacturing sector traditionally has more weighting, service sector activity has had more influence post-COVID-19, with trade terms yet to return to normal.

No ECB members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving commentary with the media to move the dial.

The US Session

Prelim private sector PMI numbers for July will be in focus later today. We expect the services PMI to have more impact on market risk sentiment. However, investors should consider the sub-components, including prices, employment, and new orders.

A hotter-than-expected services PMI would support a more hawkish Fed.

The services sector accounts for more than 70% of the US economy, making the markets sensitive to service-sector-related stats. A pickup in services sector activity would support improving labor market conditions and demand-driven price increases. Such a scenario would force the Fed to push interest rates higher to curb demand and hiring to ease inflationary pressures.

EUR/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed the EUR/USD hover below the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band at sub-$1.1150. A return to $1.1150 would give the bulls a run at the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band. However, the EUR/USD would need to break down resistance at $1.1150 to target $1.12.

Looking at the EMAs, the EUR/USD sat above the 50-day ($1.09651) and 200-day ($1.07706) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and longer term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA, affirming the near-term bullish trend.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 60.75 reading sent bullish price signals. The RSI aligned with the EMAs, supporting a EUR/USD run at the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band.

4-Hourly Chart

EURUSD 240723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the EUR/USD sits below the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band and $1.1150.

The EUR/USD remains below the 50-day EMA ($1.11443) while holding above the 200-day EMA ($1.10002), sending bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price signals.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA narrowed on the 200-day EMA, signaling a fall to sub-$1.11 to bring the $1.1060 – $1.1015 support band into view. However, a move through the 50-day EMA ($1.11443) would give the bulls a run at the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band.

The 14-4H RSI at 36.99 sends bearish EUR/USD price signals. Significantly, the RSI aligns with the 50-day EMA, supporting a run at the $1.1060 – $1.1015 support band.

EURUSD 240723 4 Hourly Chart

