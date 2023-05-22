EUR/USD Bears Eye $1.078 on PMIs and Debt Ceiling News

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. Prelim private sector PMI numbers for France, Germany, and the Eurozone will be in focus. While the German manufacturing sector PMI will likely garner more interest, service sector activity should support the bullish economic outlook.

However, investors should consider the sub-components, with employment, prices, and new orders likely focal points. The ECB remains resolute in bringing inflation to target. Steady labor market conditions and a pickup in input and output cost pressures would keep the ECB under pressure.

In contrast, softer cost pressures and weaker PMIs would fuel recessionary jitters.

While it is a busy Tuesday session, investors should monitor ECB chatter today. ECB Executive Board members Luis de Guindos and Andrea Enria are on the calendar to speak today.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was down 0.06% to $1.08055. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.08206 before falling to a low of $1.08026.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 230523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.0831 S1 – $ 1.0795 R2 – $ 1.0849 S2 – $ 1.0777 R3 – $ 1.0885 S3 – $ 1.0741

The EUR/USD has to move through the $1.0813 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0831 and the Monday high of $1.08313. A return to $1.083 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD needs the PMIs, central bank chatter, and debt ceiling news to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0849. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0885.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0795 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0750. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0777 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0741.

EURUSD 230523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bearish signals. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.08534). The 50-day EMA slid back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($1.0831) would give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.0849) and the 50-day EMA ($1.08534). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.08534) would leave S1 ($1.0795) in view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 230523 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. Prelim US private sector PMI numbers for May will provide direction to the EUR/USD. While the headline figures will influence, investors should consider the sub-components. We expect the employment, pricing, and new order components to have the most impact.

However, Fed commentary and debt ceiling-related news will influence. Overnight, US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy failed to reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling, weighing on the EUR/USD.

