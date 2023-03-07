EUR/USD at Risk of Sub-$1.05 on Hot US Labor Market Stats

FXEmpire.com -

It is another relatively busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. The German economy will be in the spotlight, with retail sales and industrial production figures in focus.

Manufacturing sector PMI numbers for January and February showed the German manufacturing sector in contraction at the turn of the year. However, factory orders rose unexpectedly in January, supporting a pickup in manufacturing sector activity. A pickup in factory orders and industrial production would signal a more favorable economic outlook.

However, retail sales figures will need to rebound in January. In the latest ECB Economic Bulletin, the ECB noted that rising wage growth and declining energy price inflation should ease the loss of purchasing power and support consumption. Upbeat retail sales figures would support the theory.

Eurozone GDP numbers will also be in focus though the numbers should have a muted impact on the EUR/USD.

After the latest round of economic indicators and hawkish Fed Chair Powell testimony, investors need to monitor ECB member speeches. ECB President Lagarde will speak today, with ECB Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta also delivering a speech this morning.

ECB President Lagarde would need to talk of a hawkish policy move in April to support a EUR/USD recovery of the Tuesday losses.

On Monday, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane looked beyond March, discussing the need to lift rates beyond March. Lane reportedly said,

“The heatmap suggests still strong inflationary pressures, but some signs of easing are emerging.”

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was down 0.14% to $1.05340. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.05541 before falling to a low of $1.05318.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 080323 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0597 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0647. A return to $1.0550 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need the German and US stats to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test resistance at $1.07 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0745. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0893.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0499 in play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0450 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0448. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0300.

EURUSD 080323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.06231). The 50-day EMA slid back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA ($1.06231) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0647) to give the bulls a run at $1.07. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.06231) would leave S1 ($1.0499) in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 080323 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. ADP nonfarm employment change numbers for February and the JOLTs Job Openings report for January will be in the spotlight.

Following the hawkish Fed Chair Powell testimony from Tuesday, a solid set of numbers would support another EUR/USD slide. However, investors should consider the second day of Powell testimony that will follow the labor market numbers.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

