EUR/USD and Sub-$0.97 in the Hands of the EU Leaders Summit

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy Thursday session for the EUR/USD. Inflation remains in focus, with German producer price numbers for September due ahead of the European market open. Softer numbers could test the EUR/USD ahead of French business survey numbers than may draw more interest than usual.

While the economic indicators will provide direction, updates from the EU Leaders Summit will also provide direction. Europe’s energy crisis will likely be a hotly discussed topic, as will Russia and the war in Ukraine.

The discussions could highlight ongoing disagreements between France and Germany that may hinder progress and test the EUR/USD.

From the ECB, no ECB members are on the ECB calendar to deliver speeches, leaving the EUR/USD in the hands of any chatter with the media. However, today’s German producer prices will need to soften dramatically to ease pressure on the ECB and EU leaders.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.06% to $0.97667. A range-bound start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $0.97757 before falling to a low of $0.97664. EURUSD 201022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $0.9801 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.9845 and $0.99. An unexpected pickup in German wholesale inflation would support a bullish session. EU leaders would have to progress on the key issues to back the numbers.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely take a run at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.9916 and $0.9950. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0032.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9729 in play. In the case of an extended sell-off, the EUR/USD pair would likely test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9686 and support at $0.9850.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9570. EURUSD 201022 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.97836. The 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA easing back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A EUR/USD breakout from the 50-day EMA ($0.97836) and 100-day EMA ($0.97952 would support a move through R1 ($0.9855) to target $0.99 and R2 ($0.9916). However, a failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.97836) would leave S1 ($0.9729) in play.

The US Session

EURUSD 201022 4 Hourly Chart

It is a busier day ahead on the US economic calendar, with Philly Fed Manufacturing and weekly jobless claims in the spotlight. Following a lack of stats on Wednesday, the markets will look for cracks in the US economy.

While the headline Philly Fed number will influence, we expect sub-components to draw plenty of interest. Employment, prices paid, and new orders will likely be areas of interest.

Initial jobless claims will also need consideration. Labor market conditions form part of the list of factors on how aggressively the Fed can bring inflation to target.

Following today’s stats, FOMC member commentary will also need monitoring, with Harker and Bowmen speaking later today.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.