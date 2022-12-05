EUR/USD and Sub-$1.045 in the Hands of German Stats and the ECB

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day for the EUR/USD on the economic calendar. The German economy is in the spotlight, with factory orders and construction PMI numbers due out. Barring a sharp fall in the construction PMI, we expect factory orders to have more influence. Economists have forecast a modest 0.1% increase following a 4.0% slide in September.

On Monday, German private sector PMIs failed to impress, with the Composite PMI up from 45.1 to 46.3 in November, down from a prelim 46.4. Germany continued to sit at the bottom of the Composite table despite the PMI rising to a 3-month high. October and November delivered poor readings, suggesting another weak factory order number.

For the ECB, the latest round of disappointing economic indicators further questions monetary policy goals to bring inflation to target.

With the markets second-guessing the ECB’s next moves, ECB chatter will also influence. ECB members Luis de Guindos and Kerstin af Jochnick will speak today.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was up 0.14% to $1.05083. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.04854 before rising to a high of $1.05104.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 061222 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0523 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0565. Today’s German factory orders will need to beat forecasts, and ECB member chatter would need to be hawkish to support a bullish session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0637 and resistance at $1.0650. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0752.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0451 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.040. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0408 should limit the downside.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0294.

EURUSD 061222 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.04364). The 50-day EMA moved away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above S1 ($1.0451) and the 50-day EMA ($1.04364) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0565) to target R2 ($1.0637). However, a fall through S1 ($1.0451) and the 50-day EMA ($1.04364) would bring S2 ($1.0408) into play. The 200-day EMA sits at $1.02199.

The US Session

EURUSD 061222 4 Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead, with US trade data and the Redbook in focus. However, barring dire trade data, we don’t expect either to materially impact the dollar or market risk sentiment.

The quiet session will allow investors to consider the latest round of economic indicators and other stats due ahead of the Fed’s next policy decision. Monday’s ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI should remove immediate fears of a US economic recession. But, the numbers, coupled with Friday’s Jobs Report, question the Fed pivot theory.

According to the FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 75-basis point December rate hike rose from 21.8% to 23.0%. However, no FOMC members are influencing the reading. The Fed entered the blackout period on Sunday.

