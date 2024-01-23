EUR/USD and GBP/USD Price Forecast: DXY Slips, Euro Awaits ECB’s Hold at 4.5%, Pound Eyes Public Borrowing Cut

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US Dollar dips to 102.850, defying expectations with a minor slowdown, signaling Federal Reserve policy influence.

UK’s borrowing drops to 6.8 billion, undercutting estimates and suggesting a fiscal tightening.

ECB likely to maintain 4.5% rate amidst market speculation, steadying EUR/USD ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

Dollar Retreats amid US Economic Slowdown

Yesterday’s release of the US Conference Board Leading Index indicated a slight month-over-month decline of 0.1%, a figure that beats both the anticipated decline of -0.3% and the previous -0.5%.

This data points to a moderated economic slowdown and could sway the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decisions. Meanwhile, the US Dollar softened on Tuesday, closing at 102.850, a minor downtick of 0.12%.

The UK’s Public Sector Net Borrowing registered at 6.8 billion, a figure significantly lower than the expected 11.4 billion and the prior 12.8 billion, hinting at reduced government borrowing.

Events Ahead

Investor attention now turns to upcoming data: the Richmond Manufacturing Index, projected to improve to -7 from -11, and the Eurozone Consumer Confidence indicator, expected at -14, slightly up from -15. These releases may impact currency markets, especially the EUR/USD pair, which currently consolidates amid speculation over the European Central Bank’s interest rate decisions which is due on Thursday.

Despite uncertainties, the ECB is likely to maintain the Main Refinancing Operations Rate at 4.5% at this week’s policy meeting, a critical factor for the euro’s trajectory in the near term.

US Dollar Index (DXY)

Dollar Index

The US Dollar Index shows resilience, with a recent hammer candlestick forming just above the upward trendline support at 102.682, hinting at buying interest. The 50 EMA at 102.675 and the 200 EMA at 102.530 underline this support zone, bolstering the bullish sentiment. Resistance is currently out of reach above the pivot point, with the nearest at 103.262. Sustaining the climb over the 102.682 level may encourage bulls to challenge upper resistance levels, reinforcing the uptrend’s integrity observed on the 4-hour chart.

EUR/USD Technical Forecast

EUR/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The EUR/USD pair is navigating within a downward channel, indicating a bearish trend on the 4-hour chart. The currency pair recently rebounded off the support level near 1.08452, yet struggles to breach the pivot point at 1.09090, which is marked by the green line.

Resistance levels loom overhead at 1.09455 and higher, challenging any upward price action. The 50 EMA (1.09060) and 200 EMA (1.09110) are converging, suggesting a possible consolidation phase. However, their placement below the pivot point may signal bearish sentiment.

The failure to break above the EMAs and the pivot could see the pair testing lower support levels again, adhering to the prevailing downward channel structure.

GBP/USD Technical Forecast

GBP/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The GBP/USD pair is exhibiting a rising wedge pattern on the 2-hour chart, typically a precursor to a potential reversal. Currently, the pair trades just above the 50 EMA at 1.27038, which has recently crossed above the 200 EMA at 1.26976, signaling a ‘golden crossover’—a bullish indicator.

However, the rising wedge adds a note of caution to this optimism. The pivot point 1.27189 (green line) on the provided chart, offer a clearer demarcation for future movement.

Resistance is established at 1.27844, and the pair’s ability to maintain above the 50 EMA is critical. Should it breach this level, the next support rests at 1.26909, with further downside potentially confirming the wedge’s bearish implication.

