EUR/USD and a Run at $1.11 in the Hands of ECB Chief Economist Lane

It is a relatively quiet day ahead for the EUR/USD. This morning, German industrial production will draw interest.

Following a tumble in factory orders in March, the production numbers need to impress to ease concerns about the German economy. Economists forecast German industrial production to fall by 1.3% in March. In February, industrial production rose by 2%.

While the German industrial production numbers will draw interest, investors should monitor ECB member commentary. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane is on the calendar to speak today. Investors should also monitor ECB member chatter with the media.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was up 0.20% to $1.10394. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.10142 before rising to a high of $1.10396.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 080523 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 1.1055 S1 – $ 1.0974 R2 – $ 1.1092 S2 – $ 1.0930 R3 – $ 1.1173 S3 – $ 1.0849

The EUR/USD needs to hold above the $1.1011 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1055. A move through the Friday high of $1.10478 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD needs euro area economic indicators and central bank commentary to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1092 and resistance at $1.11. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1173.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0964 into play. However, barring an ECB-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0950 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0930. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0849.

EURUSD 080523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.10154). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.10154) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.1055) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.1092) and $1.11. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.10154) would bring the 100-day EMA ($1.09918) and S1 ($1.0974) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 080523 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators for investors to consider.

A lack of stats will leave Fed chatter and market risk sentiment to influence the EUR/USD.

Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde delivered monetary policy uncertainty last week, leaving the EUR/USD flat for the week. Forward guidance will move the dial this week, with the US CPI Report and ECB member chatter to tip the monetary policy divergence scales.

Beyond theeconomic calendar the banking sector, the US debt ceiling, and corporate earnings also need consideration.

