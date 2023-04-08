EUR/USD and a Return to $1.10 US CPI Report Dependent

FXEmpire.com -

On the economic data front, it is a quiet week ahead for the EUR/USD.

Retail sales figures for the Eurozone will be in focus on Tuesday ahead of euro area industrial production numbers on Thursday. Last week, economic indicators from Germany beat expectations by a sizeable margin. Investors will likely expect similar surprises for the euro area.

Other stats include finalized German (Thurs), French (Fri), and Spanish (Fri) inflation numbers. Revisions to prelim figures will move the dial, with the ECB seemingly unwavering to continue pushing rates higher to bring inflation to target.

With fewer euro area stats to consider, investors should monitor ECB member chatter.

ECB President Lagarde and Mr. Panetta will attend the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings from Wednesday to Friday, with inflation likely to remain a hot topic. However, IMF and World Bank growth outlooks will also move the dial.

ECB Executive Board member Luis de Guindos (Wed) will speak on Wednesday.

EUR/USD Technical Indicators

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0873 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0958. A move through last week’s high of $1.0933 would signal a bullish week. However, economic indicators from the euro area would need to impress, and the US CPI report to disappoint to support a breakout week.

In case of a breakout week, the EUR would likely test resistance at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1018. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1163.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0814 into play. In the case of a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD would likely test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0729 and buyers at $1.07.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0584.

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.08819. The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.08819) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0958) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.1018). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.08819) would bring the 100-day EMA ($1.08320) and S1 ($1.0814) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Week Ahead

On Wednesday, the US CPI report will be in focus. Investors are assessing whether the Fed can squeeze in another interest rate hike or hit the pause button. The US Jobs Report drove expectations of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in May. Sticky inflation would support the shift in sentiment.

On Thursday, initial jobless claims will draw interest ahead of retail sales and consumer sentiment figures that wrap up the week.

While the numbers will influence, we expect the FOMC meeting minutes to impact. However, after post-FOMC meeting economic data, including the March ISM PMI numbers, US Jobs Report, and this week’s CPI Report, investors may consider the minutes dated.

