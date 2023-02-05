EUR/USD and a Return to $1.09 in the Hands of Euro Area Stats

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. Early in the European session, the German economy will be in focus, with factory orders for December due out. Following a sharp decline in November, better-than-expected numbers would deliver an early EUR/USD boost. Economists forecast a 2.0% increase versus a 5.3% slide in November.

Later in the session, Sentix Investor Confidence figures for February and Eurozone retail sales numbers for December will also draw interest. The retail sales numbers will likely have more influence. Economists forecast retail sales to decline by 2.5% in December versus a 0.8% increase in November.

Other stats include construction PMI numbers for France, Germany, Italy, and the Eurozone. However, the PMIs are unlikely to affect ECB monetary policy goals.

Investors do need to consider ECB member speeches. ECB President Lagarde will attend a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe, and EIB President Werner Hoyer.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was up 0.01% to $1.07937. A range-bound start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.07773 before rising to a high of $1.07937.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 060223 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0842 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0891. A return to $1.0850 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need the stats and ECB President Lagarde to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test resistance at the Friday high of $1.09402 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0990. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1137.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0743 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.07 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0694.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0546.

EURUSD 060223 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a more bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 200-day EMA ($1.08785). The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 100-day EMA ($1.08434) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.08785) and R1 ($1.0891) to target $1.0950. However, a fall through the 200-day EMA ($1.07531) would give the bears a run at S1 ($1.0743) and $1.0700. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 060223 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators to guide investors. The lack of stats will leave the markets to consider last week’s stats and any FOMC member chatter.

FOMC member reaction to the January Jobs Report would move the dial.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.