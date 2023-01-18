EUR/USD and a Return to $1.0850 in the Hands of the ECB

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the EUR/USD, with no economic indicators from the euro area for investors to consider. The lack of stats will leave the EUR/USD in the hands of ECB monetary policy chatter and the ECB meeting minutes.

Ahead of the ECB minutes, ECB President Lagarde will participate in the “Finding Europe’s New Growth” panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that policymakers are considering a slower pace of interest rate hikes after February. A Lagarde hint at a shift in policy outlook would pressure the EUR/USD.

Following recent ECB member commentary and the talk of the ECB considering a slower pace of interest rate hikes, the minutes will draw plenty of interest. Investors will need to focus on ECB sentiment towards inflation, the economic outlook, and the talk of cutting interest rates later in the year.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was flat at $1.07942. The EUR/USD fell to an early low of $1.07886 before steadying.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 190123 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0816 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0866 and the Wednesday high of $1.08873. A return to $1.0850 would signal a bullish session. Hawkish commentary from ECB President Lagarde and hawkish minutes would support a breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test resistance at $1.09 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0937. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1058.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0744 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.07 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0694.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0573.

EURUSD 190123 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.07745). The 50-day EMA moved away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA. The signals were bullish.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.07745) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0866) to target $1.09. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.07745) would bring the Major Support Levels into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would signal a shift in sentiment.

The US Session

EURUSD 190123 4-Hourly Chart

It is a busy day ahead on the US economic calendar, with housing sector data, jobless claims, and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index in the spotlight. Barring dire housing sector numbers, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and jobless claims will likely have more influence.

A rise in the Manufacturing Index and a fall in initial jobless claims would be bearish for the EUR/USD.

Beyond the economic indicators, investors should continue monitoring FOMC member commentary. Hawkish chatter would weigh on riskier assets and test support for the EUR/USD.

