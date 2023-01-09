EUR/USD and a Return to $1.08 in the Hands of Fed Chair Powell

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet day for the EUR/USD. Industrial production figures for France and Spain will draw interest early in the European session. Following better-than-expected industrial production figures from Germany, investors would expect solid numbers from France and Spain.

Manufacturers in France and Spain reported a slower pace of contraction in November and December, supporting forecasts. Economists forecast French industrial production to increase by 0.8%.

While the numbers will provide direction, central bank commentary will likely have more influence. ECB member Isabel Schnabel will speak today. Any forward guidance on monetary policy and the economy would move the dial.

The ECB will also release Economic Bulletin pre-releases relating to inflation and fiscal policy. With the Economic Bulletin out on Thursday, the pre-releases will give the markets a sense of the ECB’s views after the recent round of economic indicators.

On Friday, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said wages would continue pressuring inflation for two or three years. Lane reportedly noted that price pressures would remain elevated even if energy costs begin to ease.

Philip’s comments reflect the ECB’s unwavering focus on inflation.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was up 0.05% to $1.07329. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.07271 before rising to a high of $1.07383.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 100123 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0708 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0780. A return to $1.0760 would signal a bullish session. ECB member chatter would need to be hawkish to support a pre-Powell breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test resistance at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0832. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0957.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0656 into play. However, barring a Fed Chair Powell-driven sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.06 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0584.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0460.

EURUSD 100123 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.06280). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.06280) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0780) to target R2 ($1.0832). However, a fall through S1 ($1.0656) would give the bears a run at the 50-day ($1.06280) and the 100-day ($1.06078) EMAs. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 100123 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar, with no material stats for investors to consider.

While there are no stats, Fed Chair Powell will speak early in the US session. The markets are betting on a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in February. More hawkish chatter would catch investors by surprise.

According to the FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point interest rate hike stood at 79.2% this morning. A hawkish Powell and a hotter-than-expected CPI report on Thursday could tilt the scales toward a 50-basis point move.

