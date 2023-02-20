EUR/USD and a Return to $1.0750 in the Hands of PMI Numbers

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. On the economic data front, prelim February private sector PMIs for France, Germany, and the Eurozone will draw interest. While the headline PMI numbers will influence, we expect new orders, employment, and input and output price pressures to have more influence.

Investors expect a 50-basis point ECB interest rate hike in March. Impressive numbers could raise market expectations and narrow monetary policy divergence toward the ECB.

Economists forecast the Eurozone composite PMI to increase from 50.3 to 50.6 in February.

After last week’s stats and today’s PMI numbers, investors need to consider ECB member speeches. However, with no Executive board members on the calendar to speak, commentary with the media will need monitoring. ECB members will need to discuss post-March moves to draw interest.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD was down 0.18% to $1.06652. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.06885 before falling to a low of $1.06632. The EUR/USD fell through the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0668.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 210223 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through S1 and the $1.0686 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0703 and the Monday high of $1.07045. A return to $1.07 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need ECB member chatter and today’s stats to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0721. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0755.

Failure to move through S1 and the pivot would bring the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0652 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.06. The Third Major Support Level (S3) at $1.0618 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0618 should limit the downside.

EURUSD 210223 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.07057). Following the bearish cross on Wednesday, the 50-day EMA pulled further back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through S1 ($1.0668) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0703) and the 50-day EMA ($1.07057) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.0721) and the 200-day EMA ($1.07305). A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.07057) would leave the Major Support Levels in play.

The US Session

EURUSD 210223 4 Hourly Chart

It is a relatively busy day on the US economic calendar, with prelim February private sector PMI numbers in the spotlight.

We saw a divergence between the Markit and ISM survey-based numbers in January. The more influential ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI rose from 49.2 to 55.2 versus a Markit survey-based PMI that rose from 44.7 to 46.8 to reflect a continued contraction in the services sector.

While manufacturing sector activity draws interest, service sector activity accounts for more than two-thirds of the US economy, giving the Services PMI a greater weighting. Economists forecast the Services PMI to increase from 46.8 to 47.1.

