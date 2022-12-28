EUR/USD and a Return to $1.07 in the Hands of US Jobless Claims

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day for the EUR/USD on the economic calendar. There are no economic indicators from the euro area for the markets to consider today.

The lack of economic indicators will leave the EUR/USD in the hands of investor sentiment toward the economic outlook. Fears of a harsh economic recession have subsided in recent weeks, cushioning the downside for the EUR/USD.

The latest round of economic indicators from Germany were better than expected, with supply chain disruptions easing. However, the latest COVID-19 news updates from China could test investor optimism, with a Chinese government U-turn on reopening the economy likely to drive demand for safe havens.

Investors will also want to assess the impact of the Russian oil export ban to countries with price caps and an expected jump in demand for raw materials from China on inflation and monetary policy.

However, no ECB members are speaking today, leaving investors to continue second-guessing what’s next.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.19% to $1.06321. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.06062 before rising to a high of $1.06373.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 291222 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid a fall through the $1.0631 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0655 and the Wednesday high of $1.06743. A return to $1.0650 would support a bullish session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0699 and resistance at $1.07. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0766.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0587 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.055. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0563 should limit the downside.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0495.

EURUSD 291222 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.06198). The 50-day EMA moved away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.06198) would support a move through R1 ($1.0655) to target R2 ($1.0699) and $1.07. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.06198) would signal a fall through S1 ($1.0587) to bring the 100-day EMA ($1.05786) and S2 ($1.0563) into view. The 200-day EMA sits at $1.04657.

The US Session

EURUSD 291222 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead, with the US jobless claims figures in focus. With Fed and recession fears weighing on riskier assets, better-than-expected numbers would support more hawkish Fed bets.

The US unemployment rate sits at 3.7%, giving the Fed plenty of wriggle room to bring inflation to target.

Investors should also look out for any FOMC member commentary. Following the holidays, the markets are looking for a response to the latest private sector PMIs and inflation figures.

