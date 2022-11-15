EUR/USD and a Look at $1.05 in the Hands of the ECB and US Stats

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quieter day for the EUR/USD on the economic calendar. Following yesterday’s mixed numbers, the market focus returns to the ECB today.

The ECB Financial Stability Review will draw interest. In May, the review noted a weaker financial stability outlook citing higher energy prices and increased risks to inflation.

After last week’s EU Economic Forecasts and ECB Economic Bulletin, the outlook is unlikely to have improved, considering energy prices, inflation, economic growth forecasts, and the war in Ukraine.

With the Financial Stability Review in the spotlight, ECB member chatter will also influence. Members Edouard Fernandez-Bollo, Fabio Panetta, and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak today.

In recent speeches, Lagarde has highlighted high inflation and the need for the ECB to continue lifting rates. However, the ECB has remained coy about the size of the next rate hike. Following the EU Economic Growth Forecasts, the markets will look for clues.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.04% to $1.03439. The EUR/USD fell to a low of $1.03402 before steadying.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 161122 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0370 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0460 and the Tuesday high of $1.04818. Comments from ECB President Lagarde and the Financial Stability Review will need to be EUR/USD-friendly to support a return to $1.04.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely take a run at $1.05 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0572. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.774.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0258 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.02 and Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0168.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9966.

EURUSD 161122 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.01663). The 50-day EMA moved away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling away from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA ($1.01663) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0460) to bring $1.05 into view. However, a fall through S1 ($1.0258) would bring S2 ($1.0168) and the 50-day EMA ($1.01663) into play. The 200-day EMA sits at $0.99790.

The US Session

EURUSD 161122 4 Hourly Chart

It is a busier day ahead on the US economic calendar, with retail sales and industrial production due. We expect retail sales numbers for October to have more influence on the dollar and the NASDAQ Composite Index.

With the probability of a 75-basis point December rate hike falling to 14.6%, upbeat consumption numbers and hawkish Fed chatter could shift sentiment. FOMC members Williams, Barr, and Waller will speak later today.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.