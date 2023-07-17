EUR/USD and $1.13 in the Hands of the ECB’s Lagarde and Lane

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The EUR/USD had a bearish start to the day, with US consumer confidence numbers giving the EUR a breather.

It is a relatively busy day on the European economic calenda r , with finalized inflation numbers from Italy and the ECB in focus.

r However, the economic indicators from China set the tone this morning.

It is a relatively busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. Finalized inflation figures from Italy will be in focus this morning. The numbers should have a limited impact on market sentiment toward ECB policy goals and the EUR.

However, ECB commentary will need consideration. ECB President Christine Lagarde and Chief Economist Philip Lane are on the calendar to speak today with investors looking for post-summer forward guidance. Beyond monetary policy, growth and inflation forecasts would also move the dial.

Earlier today, economic data from China set the tone.

The Chinese economy expanded by 0.8% in the second quarter and by 6.3% year-over-year. Economists forecast the Chinese economy to grow by 7.3% year-over-year but by just 0.5% in the second quarter.

Industrial production and fixed asset investment numbers were hotter than expected. Industrial production increased by 4.4% year-over-year in June versus 3.5% in May. Fixed asset investments were up 3.8% in June versus 4.0% in May. Economists forecast industrial production and fixed asset investment to increase by 2.7% and 3.5%, respectively.

However, retail sales numbers disappointed, rising by 3.1% in June versus a forecasted 3.2% increase. In May, retail sales were up 12.7% year-over-year.

The US Session

It is a quiet day on the USeconomic calendar NY Empire State Manufacturing numbers for July will be in focus. However, barring a sharp decline, we do not expect the report to influence market risk sentiment.

According to the ISM survey, the US manufacturing sector contracted for the eighth consecutive month in June. The numbers from New York State would have to be particularly weak to draw interest.

While theeconomic calendaris on the light side, there are no FOMC member speeches to consider. The Fed went into the blackout period on July 15.

With no material stats or Fed chatter to consider, we don’t expect sentiment toward the Fed to shift after the surge in bets on an end to the Fed monetary policy tightening cycle.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July Fed rate hike was 96.1% versus 93.0% one week earlier. Significantly, the chances of the Fed lifting rates to 5.75% in September stood at 15.4%, down from 24.2% one week earlier.

EUR/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed the EUR/USD hold above the $1.12 psychological resistance level and the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band to give the bulls a look at $1.1250. A bearish start to the Monday session saw the EUR/USD test support at the upper level of the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band before steadying.

Looking at the EMAs, the EUR/USD sat above the 50-day ($1.09221) and 200-day ($1.07506) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and longer term.

Notably, the 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA and reflected bullish momentum.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 74.33 reading signaled the EUR/USD in overbought territory. However, the EMAs support a EUR/USD hold above the $1.1221 – $1.1180 resistance band and signal a breakout from $1.1250 to target $1.1300.

4-Hourly Chart

EURUSD 170723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the EUR/USD sits above the $1.12 psychological level and the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band.

The EUR/USD remains above the 50-day ($1.10678) and 200-day ($1.09344) EMAs, sending bullish near and longer-term signals.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA, signaling a run at $1.13.

The EUR/USD must avoid sub-$1.1200 to support a sustained breakout from the $1.1180 – $1.1221 resistance band to target $1.13. However, a fall to sub-$1.1200 would bring the 50-day EMA ($1.10614) and the $1.1060 – $1.1015 support band into view.

The 14-4H RSI at 76.49 shows the EUR/USD in overbought territory. However, the RSI aligns with the 50-day EMA, supporting a run at $1.13.

EURUSD 170723 4 Hourly Chart

