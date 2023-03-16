EUR/USD and $1.08 in the Hands of the ECB and Banking Sector News

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet day ahead for the EUR/USD. Finalized inflation numbers from Italy will draw interest early in the European session. However, we don’t expect the finalized numbers to have a material impact on the EUR/USD.

Later today, the ECB will deliver its final monetary policy meeting of the first quarter. The markets have priced in a 50-basis point interest rate hike and a 50-basis point deposit facility rate. An in-line with forecast rate hike would shift investor sentiment to the ECB President Lagarde Press Conference.

A hawkish policy outlook and suggestions of another 50-basis point interest rate hike in May would support a EUR/USD breakout. However, the ECB could deliver a surprise as the beginnings of a banking crisis surface.

Investors should also monitor ECB member speeches as investors focus on the ECB monetary policy meeting. However, with no ECB Executive Board members on the docket, commentary with the media will influence.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was up 0.23% to $1.06007. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.05730 before rising to a high of $1.06017.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 160323 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0617 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0719. A return to $1.07 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need hawkish ECB chatter and disappointing US stats to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Wednesday high of $1.07587 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0861. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1105.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0475 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0450 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0374. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0130.

EURUSD 160323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.06423). The 50-day EMA pulled back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA falling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the EMAs would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0719) to give the bulls a run at $1.0750. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.06423) would leave S1 ($1.0475) in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 160323 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. US jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing PMI, and housing sector data will be in focus.

We expect the jobless claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing PMI to garner the most interest.

However, there are also no FOMC member speeches to consider. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday, leaving investors to consider how the Fed would respond to the numbers.

