EUR/USD and $1.06 in the Hands of ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane

It was a busy day morning for the EUR/USD. The February business and consumer confidence survey drew plenty of interest this morning.

The Eurozone Business and Consumer Survey Index slipped from 99.9 to 99.7 in February versus a forecasted 101.0.

According to the EU Commission,

Confidence across the industrial sector deteriorated, with the Industrial Sentiment Index falling from 1.2 to 0.5 versus a forecasted 2.0.

There was also a deterioration in service sector confidence, with the Services Sentiment Index declining from 10.4 to 9.5%. Economists forecast an increase to 12.4.

Significantly, consumer inflation expectations showed little movement, falling from 17.8 to 17.7.

The expectation of a modest decline in inflation will be negative from an ECB perspective. Expectations of steady consumer price inflation would weigh on consumer confidence and spending.

After the latest round of euro area stats, investors need to monitor ECB member speeches. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane will give a lecture on Macro-Financial Stability in the EU. Additionally, investors should monitor ECB Executive Board member commentary with the media.

Speaking at the G20, ECB President Lagarde continued to signal a 50-basis point rate hike in March. However, a shift to a meeting-by-meeting and a data-dependent approach post-March leaves monetary policy divergence in favor of the dollar. ECB Executive Board members will need to deliver beyond-March policy outlooks to move the dial.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD was up 0.19% to $1.05653. A mixed morning saw the EUR/USD fall to a low of $1.05329 before rising to a high of $1.05690.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 270223 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid a fall through the $1.0565 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0594 and the Friday high of $1.06143. A return to $1.06 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need the stats and the ECB chatter to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0643. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0722.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0516 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0450. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0487 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0409.

EURUSD 270223 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.06332). The 50-day EMA slid back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($1.0594) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.06332) and R2 ($1.0643). A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.06332) would leave the Major Support Levels in play.

The US Session

EURUSD 270223 4-Hourly Chart

It is a busy day on the US economic calendar. Core durable goods orders for January will be in the spotlight. Following the latest round of US stats, better-than-expected core durable goods orders would further fuel expectations of a more aggressive Fed interest rate trajectory to bring inflation under control.

Pending home sales figures for January will also draw interest. However, US mortgage rates fell from October to January, which drove demand. In contrast, US mortgage rates have shot up in recent weeks, fueled by the shift in sentiment toward Fed monetary policy that has weighed on mortgage applications.

Following the latest Core PCE Price Index numbers, investors should also monitor FOMC member chatter.

