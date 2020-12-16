EUR OUTLOOK - WAM goes the Fed

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, December 16 (IFR) - * Treasuries bounce back from Tuesday slip, very marginally higher from Europe close

* S&Ps very marginally lower after S&P 500 jumps 1.3%

* Bunds little changed from Tuesday settle

* Bias positive core markets, positive peripheral spreads

OVERNIGHT

Global markets have been largely quiet overnight, as one would expect before this evening’s Federal Reserve decision. Treasuries have bounced back after slipping Tuesday, 10-year futures up about 1/8 point from their settle, but only very marginally higher from Europe’s close. S&P futures in turn are very marginally lower, but after the S&P 500 jumped 1.3%.

Progress on fiscal stimulus in the US features, especially after Senate majority leader McConnell spoke positively on the subject.

A dash of Brexit news features as the Guardian reported the UK “dropped a push for fishing vessels operating under the UK flag to be majority British-owned”. This said, the pound is steady, cable holding at yesterday’s closing highs at GBP/USD1.3458, bolstered by a Tweet in the afternoon from BBC Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt about a “Big buzz in the last hour among Tory MPs that the UK is heading towards a Brexit deal with the EU”.

Other news was more neutral; Reuters reporting President-elect Biden will be sworn into office January 20 amid low key festivities owing to Covid-19, or even negative, as Politico reported that individual US states are “close to filing (a) new Google antitrust suit”.

TODAY

Today is all about this evening’s Federal Reserve decision, where all eyes will be on what the Fed decides to do with the average maturity of its quantitative easing portfolio. Expectations here are for an extension, as market participants “should be looking at a version of Operation Twist”, according to our US economists' preview.

The question, however, is when. Our sense is that the market as a whole doesn’t expect it so much today, with this instead reserved for an element of forward guidance (as in the Fed tipping the market off with respect to future moves to this effect).

Some high profile shops, however, suggest it is a more contentious issue. In a Global Rates Trader comment from Friday, Goldman Sachs called it “a close call” as “extending the WAM of purchases is a fairly low cost step in providing incremental accommodation”, while TD suggested in its FOMC preview last Friday that the bank expects “a lengthening of the weighted average maturity (WAM) of purchases as well, although that is a closer call”.

Others, however, are more circumspect, although pretty much everyone is going for a dovish direction pointing to an extension of the maturity of asset purchases. Bank of America, for instance, in its preview Friday suggested that it does not “not expect the Fed to adjust the parameters of the asset purchase program”, while Deutsche Bank in its preview wrote that it expects the FOMC “to maintain the current pace and composition of asset purchases, the most important innovation (likely to be) an enhancement to their QE guidance by adopting qualitative outcome-based language”.

Prior to the FOMC, it’s still PMI day today, where we get the first look at the French, German, and eurozone reports. Expectations are for improvement to the French data, deterioration for the German figures, and a mixed showing for the eurozone numbers with slippage in the manufacturing headline offset by an improvement in the service sector and composite figures.

The UK PMI report will also be released, where expectations are for improvement across the composite, manufacturing, and composite numbers.

Also worth looking out for will be Germany’s borrowing plans for next year, assuming they arrive today. The speculation here has centered on the sovereign potentially announcing a new 50-year Bund.

Market participants generally don’t seem to be in favor of a new 50-year Bund; if the sovereign wants to sell more long duration bonds, it doesn’t sell that many 30s to start with, and can always start selling Green 30-year Bunds to quickly take up the slack. Alternatively, we’ve had several contacts suggest introducing a 20-year Bund instead.

That’s all fair enough, but there is also an impression that 50s would provide a public splash that may be too irresistible for the DFA to avoid. And compounding this are the low or even negative rates the bonds would come at, so the temptation quite easily may be too much to resist.

OUTLOOK

Given the resilience in Bunds since the initial sell-off on Pfizer’s vaccine moment, the market appears to have recovered the bid it had traded with from the start of the summer, albeit with sharp reversals periodically interjected. Accordingly, we maintain a bullish stance on core government bonds, and are looking for appropriate levels and opportunities to recommend long positions, albeit wary that markets do not move in a straight line.

We remain positive on peripheral spreads, particularly those of Italy.

DATA & EVENTS

* 07:00 GMT - UK November CPI, Core CPI, RPI, RPI-X (Retail Prices), RPIX, RPI Index, CPI NSA Index, PPI Input/Output and Core Out Prices, PSNB Ex Banks, PSNB and PSNCR

* 08:15 GMT - France December Markit Services Flash PMI

* 08:15 GMT - France December Markit Composite Flash PMI

* 08:30 GMT - German December Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI

* 08:30 GMT - German December Markit Services Flash PMI

* 08:30 GMT - German December Markit Composite Flash PMI

* 09:00 GMT - Italy September Industrial Orders

* 09:00 GMT - Italy September Industrial Sales

* 09:00 GMT - EZ December Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI

* 09:00 GMT - EZ December Markit Services Flash PMI

* 09:00 GMT - EZ December Markit Composite Flash PMI

* 09:30 GMT - UK December Flash Composite PMI

* 09:30 GMT - UK December Flash Manufacturing PMI

* 09:30 GMT - UK December Flash Services PMI

* 10:00 GMT - EZ October Construction Output

* 10:00 GMT - EZ October Eurostat Trade NSA

* 10:00 GMT - EZ October Total Trade Balance

* 09:00 GMT - EZ Q3 Labour Costs

* 09:00 GMT - EZ Q3 Wages in Euro Zone

* 12:00 GMT - UK Bank of England MPC decision and minutes

* 19:00 GMT - FOMC announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

HY & CORP:

* Price talk for Casino's EUR300m 5NC2 snr unsec was revised to 7% area, from 7.25% area and Monday's mid 7s IPTs. Books close 10am today, pricing thereafter. GloCos/physical books BNPP and JPM (B&D). Joint GloCos & books CA-CIB, HSBC. Joint books BofA, Citi, GS, Natx, SG.

* NET4GAS mandated Česká spořitelna as coordinator and active books, Komerční banka as active books, and Československá obchodní banka as passive books for domestic CZK 7yr and 10yr bonds. Expected early in 2021. Baa2/nr/BBB.

