EUR OUTLOOK - US returns amid FI sell-off, Italy arrives, maybe Ireland too

* Treasuries recover from holiday lows, S&Ps solid as US markets return

* China closed for New Year holidays through Wednesday

* Bunds modestly higher from Monday settle

* Italy to price new 8/31 BTP, new 5/51 BTPei linker via syndicate

* Ireland new long-dated syndicated deal speculated on

* Bias bearish core markets, favours peripheral spreads but wary of risks and pricing

OVERNIGHT

Global markets have put in a reasonably quiet shift after the Presidents' Day holiday in the US, although Treasuries have recovered from their worst levels during overseas trading yesterday. 10-year futures are up about ¼ point from yesterday’s lows, although this still leaves them down ¼ point from Friday’s settle. S&Ps meanwhile are holding solid, futures still up around 25 points or 0.6%.

In Asia, the Nikkei is up 1.3%, and the Hang Seng is up 1.7%, although the latter had not traded since Thursday. JGBs have flattened with five-year paper trading heavy after a poor five-year auction tailed almost 0.5bp, stopping at -0.097%.

The dollar remains heavy, the index at DXY90.31, dipping just below last week’s lows. The pound is benefiting the most, better by about 1/3 big figure to GBP/USD1.3934, while the euro is modestly stronger at EUR/USD1.2135. The yen is slightly weaker at USD/JPY105.53.

Gold stands little changed at US$1,819.89, while oil is slightly higher, Brent crude up US$0.23 to US$63.53.

TODAY

How will investors react to the massacre in global fixed income markets from the end of last week? That is the immediate question as US participants return after yesterday’s Presidents' Day holiday.

Bad longs will be looking to liquidate and/or hedge outstanding positions. And while this likely contributed to the severity of the sell-off, 1) many market participants will obviously have been out for the holiday, and 2) many others will be holding investment meetings today and only then will they judge price action and their positioning.

That obviously sets us up for renewed selling, but other factors are also at work. Treasuries have tended to run scared before taking down big duration, and this has included 20-year note auctions, coming in the week after 10-year note and 30-year bond auctions, which have at times also spurred the market toward higher yields. Yet much of this supply-induced selling has tended to come before the auctions actually hit, with the market then recovering into and after the event passes.

From this perspective, a considerable concession has already been wrought upon markets for Wednesday’s US$27bn 20-year bond auction, so a little respite may now be due.

Similarly, with 10-year yields at their cheapest levels since their 1.28% highs last March, bonds are potentially much more attractive amid a world which still confronts so much uncertainty with respect to Covid-19, mutations of the virus, and the continued rollout of vaccines globally. Reflation can be hoped for, but simply isn’t a known quantity yet, and nor is the exact size of the stimulus spending coming through the US, even with the Democrats holding all three elected branches of government.

The US isn’t the only market taking down supply today, however. Closer to home, Italy will price a new 8/31 BTP alongside a new 5/51 BTPei linker, both coming via syndicate. This has been expected for some time, with the Tesoro apparently waiting to get any remaining political uncertainty out of the way before Mario Draghi’s accession to the post of prime minister.

Still, market participants are impressed and optimistic with his government, as it 1) includes all major political parties, and 2) includes technocrats at a number of key ministries, raising hope for long-needed structural reforms to be tackled.

That’s fair enough, but others are still cautious, wondering how much value BTPs represent when 10-year yields are trading around 95bp over Bunds, some 35bp through their richest levels from before the Covid-19 crisis hit, to the richest they have been since the end of 2015.

One feature of price action does stand out with respect to BTPs, and that is how 10-year futures haven’t yet tested the 38.2% retracement of the entire rally from their January 22 lows. That stands at 152.20, the market trading down to 152.35 yesterday before recovering to settle at 152.51. Ditto for 10-year yields, which stopped at the 38.2% retracement of the rally from their January 22 highs, which resides at 0.54%, and ditto again for 30-year yields, where the 38.2% retracement of the same rally stands at 1.47%.

So potentially, BTPs may have found a near-term floor, if the supply appears to be going well and broader markets can hold things together.

Italy may not, however, be the only European sovereign in the game, amid speculation Ireland will come with a new syndicated deal. 20s seem most frequently talked about here, given a gap on this part of the sovereign’s curve, but 50s have also been suggested, with dealers giving it a decent minority chance (over 25% odds vs a 20-year bond).

Initially this deal had been expected for the end of the month although yesterday we were hearing chatter that it may get pushed up to this week; the shift toward higher rates presumably has issuers hurrying to come to market before they face still higher yields, so an earlier showing for Ireland wouldn’t be out of order.

Supply also features from across the Irish Sea, where the UK will tap its 1/24 and 7/57 Gilts. There is a good outright concession in place for both offerings, but especially the long-dated offering, while there is also a bit of relative value in place for the shorter-dated sale. Traditional asset/liability manager demand should also help the longer-dated tap, while the Bank of England’s quantitative easing purchases should provide underlying support as well. For our full preview please see here.

OUTLOOK

We maintain a bearish outlook for core markets given the dramatic sell-off since the end of January, but prefer to look for better levels to sell into.

We remain positive on peripheral spreads, including for Italy, but are wary of near-term risks, particularly given current market pricing.

DATA & EVENTS

* 06:30 GMT - France Q4 ILO Unemployment Rate 8.0%, expected unchanged 9.0%

* 09:00 GMT - Italy January Flash Trade Balance Non-EU

* 09:00 GMT - Italy December Trade Balance EU

* 09:00 GMT - Italy December Global Trade Balance

* 10:00 GMT - German February ZEW Econimic Sentiment

* 10:00 GMT - German February ZEW Current Conditions

* 10:00 GMT - EZ Q4 Employment Overall Flash

* 10:00 GMT - EZ Q4 Employment Flash

* 10:00 GMT - EZ Q4 GDP Flash Estimate

* 10:00 GMT - EZ February Survey Expectations

* Ecofin Meeting. ECB Board Member Luis de Guindos will be participating

* 10:00 GMT - European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic speaks at the Irish parliament in Dublin, Ireland

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

SSAR

* The Republic of Italy, rated Baa3/BBB/BBB-/BBBH (stab/stab/stab/neg) has mandated Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Nomura and MPS Capital Services to joint lead manage a new euro 10 year benchmark with maturity date Aug 1 2031 and new May 15 2051 benchmark BTPei linked to the eurozone HICP ex-tobacco. The transaction is expected to be launched in the near future subject to market conditions. All other Specialists will be invited as Co-Lead Managers. Reg S, 144A Eligible, CACs. FCA/ICMA stabilisation. Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties, professional and retail (all distribution channels).

* The Federal State of Berlin (Land Berlin), rated Aa1/AAA/AAA (Moodys/Fitch/Scope), has mandated Barclays, Citi, DekaBank, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and LBBW to lead manage a new 15yr fixed rate Landesschatzanweisung due Feb 2036.

CORPORATES

* H&M Finance B.V., a Dutch incorporated entity guaranteed by H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) rated BBB (stable) by S&P, has mandated BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, SEB and Standard Chartered Bank AG as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on the 15th February. Danske Bank is coordinating roadshow logistics. A Euro-denominated, 500m expected, Reg S Bearer, senior, unsecured, Sustainability-Linked Bond offering with an 8.5-year maturity will follow, subject to market conditions. New issue proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The Sustainability-Linked Bond offering will be issued in accordance with H&M’s Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework published on the company’s website (hmgroup.com/investors/sustainability-linked-finance). A Second Party Opinion has been delivered by Sustainalytics. SEB has acted as Sustainability Structuring Advisor. The offering will be linked to H&M achieving 3 KPI Conditions by 2025: 1. Increase Recycled Materials used as share of Total Materials used to 30%, 2. reduce Scope 1 & 2 GHG Emissions by 20% and 3. reduce Scope 3 GHG Emissions by 10% (KPI 2 and 3 from a 2017 base-year).

* The Sage Group plc, the FTSE 100 software company, expected to be rated BBB+ (stable) by S&P, has appointed BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Lloyds to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing Tuesday 16th February. Lloyds is coordinating logistics. An inaugural GBP-denominated fixed rate benchmark senior unsecured RegS transaction with an expected 10 year tenor will follow, subject to market conditions. The notes will be offered under a standalone prospectus and will be guaranteed by Sage Treasury Company Limited.

* Hamburger Hochbahn AG (rated AAA by Fitch) has mandated BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole CIB as Green Structuring Advisors and BNP Paribas, Commerzbank AG and Credit Agricole CIB as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls. A Global Investor Call will be provided on Monday, 15 February complemented by 1:1 calls upon request on Tuesday, 16 February. A RegS EUR-500mn (WNG) Green Senior Unsecured in 10-years [expected rating AAA by Fitch] will follow subject to market conditions. HOCHBAHN published its Green Bond Framework in September 2020, which has been reviewed by Cicero Shade of Green, based on the TEG recommendations for the EU Taxonomy available at this time.

* Siccar Point Energy Limited (the “Company”) has mandated DNB Markets, Pareto Securities and SpareBank 1 Markets to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing Monday, 15 February 2021. A USD denominated senior unsecured bond issue with a 5-year tenor may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. Subject to the completion of the contemplated bond issue, the Company will exercise the call option for the early redemption of its outstanding USD 200 million bond (SPEB01) with maturity 31 January 2023.

EMERGING MARKETS

* CZG – Česká zbrojovka Group SE (CZG) mandated Česká spořitelna and Komerční banka as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners, for a potential domestic CZK-denominated bond issuance (Reg S only). A senior unsecured bond public offering (targeting wholesale and retail investors) with maturity of 6 years might follow, subject to market conditions.

