EUR OUTLOOK - Twas the Friday before Christmas

LONDON, December 18 (IFR) - * Treasuries hit hard on Europe close, give up weak data-inspired rally, recover slightly through Asia

* S&Ps slightly lower after S&P 500 climbs 0.6%, ends at another record high

* Bunds slightly higher from settle

* Pound hit as Brexit talks remain far apart

* BoJ to extend corporate funding program six months, seek better ways to achieve inflation target

* Bias positive core markets, positive peripheral spreads

OVERNIGHT

The Bank of Japan meeting left policy unchanged, other than to extend its corporate funding program by six months, and promising to seek better ways to achieve its inflation target. JGBs ended little changed in response, other than a slight steepening of the curve.

After Treasuries bounced on weak data including unemployment claims and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve survey, sellers of strength surfaced and took the market back down on Europe’s close, giving up all its gains and then some. Further gains for stocks also weighed in, with theS&P 500 up another 0.6% to another record high. S&P futures however have eased back modestly heading toward Europe’s open, down five points or so or 0.2%, weighed down by a little profit taking and/or the US announcing it would blacklist dozens of Chinese firms.

Brexit news features as UK Prime Minister Johnson and European Commission President von der Leyen both spoke pessimistically regarding negotiations. The pound is off, cable down 1/3 big figure at GBP/USD1.3546.

TODAY

We do get some interesting data today with Germany’s Ifo, but otherwise we’re pretty much done until Christmas. Indeed, it’s hard to imagine much of anything happening after Christmas either, so we’re really starting to look at 2021 before things pick up again.

Indeed, perhaps it is best summarized by observing that after whatever choppiness and volatility this week, 10-year Treasury futures have gravitated back to the middle of their range stretching back to last October.

Today may also be interesting to the extent indexed bond funds and those rebalancing their portfolios between stocks and equities may want to take care of their needs before things really quiet down as Christmas approaches next Friday. Regarding index extensions, Citi earlier this week published a modest 0.04 year extension for its European Government Bond Index, with OATs as usual featuring the highest weighted duration change.

OUTLOOK

Given the resilience in Bunds since the initial sell-off on Pfizer’s vaccine moment, the market appears to have recovered the bid it had traded with from the start of the summer, albeit with sharp reversals periodically interjected. Accordingly, we maintain a bullish stance on core government bonds, and are looking for appropriate levels and opportunities to recommend long positions, albeit wary that markets do not move in a straight line.

We remain positive on peripheral spreads, particularly those of Italy.

DATA & EVENTS

* 07:00 GMT - German November Producer Prices

* 07:00 GMT - German November Wholesale Price Index

* 07:00 GMT - UK November Retail Sales and Retail Sales Ex-Fuel

* 09:00 GMT - German December Ifo Business Climate New

* 09:00 GMT - German December Ifo Current Conditions New

* 09:00 GMT - German December Ifo Expectations New

* 09:00 GMT - EZ October Current Account

* 10:00 GMT - Italy November Producer Prices

* 11:00 GMT - UK December CBI Trends - Orders

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

SSAR

* Germany planning two syndications in 2021, intends to issue the first 30-year Green Bund in May, correspondent to the conventional 0% Aug 2050 Bund. A new 30-year Bund due in August 2052 is expected to be issued in a syndicate in September 2021.

