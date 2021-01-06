EUR OUTLOOK - Treasuries tumble overnight, Bunds following suit

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 6 (IFR) - * Treasuries tumble overnight, 30-year futures break support

* S&Ps dip, down a dozen points or 0.3%

* Bunds hammered overnight to follow Treasuries lower

* Germany auctions new €5.0bn 2/31 Bund, moderately favorable setup, no long-end supply since mid-November

* UK taps £3.0bn 7/31 Gilt, should go well, rv on offer within curve, BoE support

* Bias bullish core bonds, positive peripheral spreads, particularly Italy

OVERNIGHT

The big news from overnight is how Treasuries continued to sag after Europe went home, and have especially melted down through Asian trading. Ten-year futures are down over 1/3 point from their settle, and more importantly 10-year yields are up almost 5bp, and that takes them back over 1.00% for the first time since March.

The easiest and probably the best way to view the rout in Treasuries for the time being is simply that of continuing the trend seen from last summer, even if that trend has moved in a halting and uncertain manner.

That said, fundamental news still saw the ISM come in considerably stronger than expectations yesterday, especially the prices paid component which at 77.6 is nearing its high of 79.5 from May 2018, and is otherwise the highest it has been since 2011. And then there are the twin senate runoffs in Georgia; we always knew they were going to be close, and so they remain too close to call as we head toward Europe’s open. Hence in the spirit of shooting first and asking questions later, markets are concerned about the possibility of the Democrats sweeping both seats, and so, with Vice President Elect Harris’ vote then deciding the majority, the Blue Tide returning of Democrats winning all branches of the US government, sparking fears of more active near term deficit spending.

That all covers Treasuries; S&P futures are down over a dozen points or 0.4%, after the S&P 500 bounced back 0.7% yesterday to recover from Monday’s big opening down day to start 2021.

Asian bourses meanwhile show the Nikkei down 0.4% and the Hang Seng down 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.2%.

TODAY

It’s another big day replete with important economic data as well as supply (discussed in more detail below). We get inflation data from France, the German states and federal government, and producer prices from the eurozone. We also get the second look at service sector and composite PMIs from France, Germany, and the eurozone, as well as the first look at everyone else’s. French consumer confidence also hits the tapes, as does the final UK service sector and composite PMIs.

Treasuries are worth a bit more consideration. With longer dated paper continuing to sell off, 30-year yields are poking through the 61.8% retracement of the entire sharp rally (to lower yields) they experienced at the start of 2020 amid the onset of the Covid-19 crisis. That stands at 1.763%, with the market trading up to 1.774% overnight, again the cheapest it has been since March.

Thirty-year futures have likewise blown through what had been solid trend support which extended back to November, likely exaggerating the overnight selling. Similar but much less well defined support for 10-year futures also gave way as well.

Needless to say, with Treasuries getting blown away, so too are Bund/Treasury spreads, which have pushed beyond their December wide of 154.3bp in the 10-year space. Granted Bunds will be due a quick catch up on Europe’s open so the first move today should be for spreads to tighten back in, but watch for this to be a head fake. This is especially so as Treasuries confront next week’s auctions, consisting of three and 10-year notes and 30-year bonds, with the market at times having tended to run scared of incoming duration.

Switching back within Europe, this week’s supply rolls on today, as Germany auctions €5bn of a new 2/31 Bund. This is the first German bond auction beyond five years since the middle of November, so should go moderately well from this perspective of a drought of long duration supply alone. Value on offer however is somewhat hard to come by, with 10-year Bunds trading toward the rich end of their range of the last month, outperforming within the German curve, outperforming OATs slightly, and not offering much interest vs DSLs. This said, they are significantly cheaper to Gilts, which should be worth something.

The UK will tap £3bn of its 7/31 Gilt to what should be a good reception given relative value within the curve and ongoing support from the Bank of England's quantitative easing.

Aside from the possibility of other new syndicated deals arising, future supply may also figure today as Spain and France both come to market with auctions Thursday. If the Street gets the script right, Bunds should outperform in relief after the passing of the new 2/31 while these markets should underperform.

OUTLOOK

We are bullish on core government bonds and will look for appropriate levels and opportunities to recommend long positions. We remain positive on peripheral spreads, particularly those of Italy.

DATA & EVENTS

* 07:45 GMT - France December Consumer Confidence

* 07:45 GMT - France December CPI (EU Norm) Preliminary

* 07:45 GMT - France December CPI Preliminary NSA

* 08:15 GMT - Spain December Services PMI

* 08:45 GMT - Italy December Markit/IHS Services PMI

* 08:45 GMT - Italy December Composite PMI

* 08:50 GMT - France December Markit Services PMI

* 08:50 GMT - France December Markit Composite PMI

* 08:55 GMT - German December Markit Services PMI

* 08:55 GMT - German December Markit Composite Final

* 09:00 GMT - EZ December Markit Services Final PMI

* 09:00 GMT - EZ December Markit Composite Final PMI

* 09:30 GMT - UK December Markit/CIPS Services PMI Final

* 09:30 GMT - UK December Composite PMI Final

* 10:00 GMT - EZ November Producer Prices

* 13:00 GMT - German December CPI Preliminary

* 13:00 GMT - German December HICP Preliminary

* 14:00 GMT - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and FPC members Sam Woods, Anil Kashyap and Don Kohn appear before Treasury Select Committee to testify about Financial Stability Report

* 19:00 GMT - FOMC will release minutes from December 15 - 16, 2020 policy meeting

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

SSAR

* Kommunalbanken (KBN), 100% owned by Kingdom of Norway, rated Aaa/AAA (stable/ stable) has mandated BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan, Nomura, and RBC Capital Markets to lead manage its forthcoming 5y USD benchmark transaction. The issue is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. IPTs MS+11 area, pricing Wednesday.

* Inter-American Development Bank (IADB, rated Aaa/AAA) has mandated BMO Capital Markets, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and TD Securities to joint lead an upcoming new SEC Exempt 10-year Global USD Sustainable Development Bond. The issue is expected to be launched and priced Wednesday with IPTs at MS+16 area.

FINANCIALS

* Credit Agricole S.A., rated Aa3/A+/A+, has mandated Crédit Agricole CIB as Sole Bookrunner, and Citi, Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan, Mizuho Securities and Santander as Joint Lead Managers for a new USD-denominated RegS/144A Tier 2 20-year (11th January 2041). Bonds are expected to be rated Baa1/BBB+/A- (Moody’s / S&P / Fitch). The transaction is expected to be benchmark in size and will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions.

* Raiffeisen Schweiz (S&P A+, Moody’s A3) has mandated Raiffeisen Schweiz as sole bookrunner for a potential Bail-in Bond transaction. The issuance of the CHF-denominated Bail-in Bond in a single or multitranche format is expected to be rated A stable by S&P. The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

* Abanca Corporación Bancaria, S.A. (rated Ba1 (Sta)/BB+ (Neg)/BBB- (Neg) by Moody´s/S&P/Fitch) has mandated Barclays, BofA Securities, Crédit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe and J.P. Morgan as Joint Lead Managers for the issue of Euro-denominated 350mn (exp.) Perpetual non-call 5.5-year fixed rate, RegS dematerialised book-entry, non-cumulative, Additional Tier 1 Preferred Securities. The securities feature a temporary Write Down loss absorption mechanism upon a 5.125% Bank or Group CET1 trigger breach and are expected to be rated B+ by Fitch. The issuer is available for investor calls and a presentation with voice recording will be available via Dealroadshow. The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. * Athene Global Funding has mandated BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank as joint bookrunners to lead manage a potential Swiss Franc denominated FA-backed public bond offering with an expected rating of A/A (S&P/Fitch). The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions.

EMERGING MARKETS

* Komerční banka, a.s. (“KB”) has mandated Societe Generale as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, and Barclays and J.P. Morgan as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on 6 January. An inaugural Euro-denominated Reg S Registered 5-year benchmark fixed rate Czech mortgage covered bond offering will follow, subject to market conditions. The covered bonds are expected to be rated AAA by Fitch, and to be CRR Art. 129, LCR Level 1 and ECB repo compliant.

* Emirates NBD Bank PJSC (“ENBD”), rated A+ (stable) by Fitch and A3 (negative) by Moody’s, one of the largest banking groups in the GCC (by total assets) and 55.8% owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai, has mandated Emirates NBD Capital, ICBC, ING, Mizuho Securities and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to arrange a global investor conference call on Tuesday 5 January 2021 at 10:00 am UK / 2:00 pm UAE / 6:00 pm HK. A benchmark fixed rate USD RegS senior unsecured bond under ENBD’s U.S.$ 12.5bn EMTN programme will follow, subject to market conditions.

* The Republic of Benin (“the Issuer”), rated B+/B by S&P/Fitch (both stable outlook), has mandated Citi and Societe Generale to organise a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 6 January 2021. A Rule 144A/RegS EUR benchmark offering of 11-year final maturity (and 10-year weighted average life) will follow subject to market conditions. In addition, the Issuer will explore the possibility of a long-dated EUR-denominated tranche subject to investor feedback. In conjunction, the Republic of Benin has also announced an Any & All tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) of its outstanding EUR 500 million 5.750% Amortizing Notes due 2026 expiring on 11 January 2021. The Tender Offer is conditional upon the successful closing of the New Notes Offering.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine; Editing by David Holland)

