EUR OUTLOOK - Treasuries put a little more oomph into their stabilisation

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR)

* Treasuries, S&Ps little changed after very quiet trading amid Japan/China holidays

* Bunds firm, 10-year futures up over dozen ticks from settle

* Italy taps €7.5bn–€9.0bn 1/24, 3/28, 3/41 BTPs, rich but still a good set-up

* Bias bearish core markets, favours peripheral spreads but wary of risks and pricing

OVERNIGHT

Global markets have been very quiet overnight, as to be expected given national holidays in the two biggest Asian markets, National Foundation Day in Japan and the Lunar New Year in China (New Year’s Eve today, running through the start of next week).

Both Treasuries and S&Ps are little changed from their respective closes, albeit both are also up a bit from when Europe went home. The US Treasury’s US$41bn 10-year note auction went well, coming 0.2bp through the screens with strong demand from end-users of 79.5% (indirect and direct bidders).

Falling in line with the regional holidays, JGBs were closed, as were the Nikkei and Shanghai Composite, although the Hang Seng has gained 0.5%.

TODAY

Yesterday we had observed how global markets had put a very tentative bottom in to start the week, but hadn’t yet managed any sort of meaningful bounce. Yesterday’s gains in Treasuries then, worth a decent 6.5 ticks for 10-year futures, put more meaning to the stabilisation, and as these gains were solidified after Europe went home they will start Bunds off on a strong foot this morning.

Importantly, in the wake of yesterday’s US$41bn 10-year note auction, 10year futures have 1) pushed above last Friday’s high and 2) also pushed above the 38.2% retracement of the entire sell-off from their late January high. The 50% retracement is up next and is only a few ticks away, at 137-01.5.

Even with the firm start Bunds should benefit from on their open (10-year futures are already up over a dozen ticks in their pre-open), they will 1) have yet to touch their highs from the last two days, let alone that from last Friday, and 2) similarly have yet to flirt with the 38.2% retracement of the sell-off from their late January highs. This resides at 176.57, currently at 176.26 before Europe’s open, so Bunds have more work to do with respect to recovering their lost ground.

This week’s supply concludes today as Italy taps €7.5bn–€9.0bn BTPs. The market as a whole is undoubtedly rich; at 0.5% Wednesday afternoon, 10-year yields as a proxy for the broader market were trading close to their lows from January, and significantly through where they were during the last mid-month auction of January 14 (by 10bp), not to mention over 20bp richer from their 0.73% high on January 22.

Italy's spreads over the rest of Europe have likewise been just as volatile; 10-year spreads to Spain, Portugal, Germany, and swaps have all tightened by over 20bp from the January 14 auctions.

All this volatility of course owed to junior coalition member Italia Viva pulling its support from former Prime Minister Conte’s government, and the political uncertainty which resulted. The subsequent rebound likewise owes to the presumed clearing up of this uncertainty, with Mario Draghi appearing set to take the reins of a new government by the end of the week.

That leaves the market rich, but still coming into a good set-up.

The BTP auctions however may not be the big supply event of the day, as the US Treasury also concludes its quarterly refunding this afternoon, when it taps US$27bn 30-year bonds.

OUTLOOK

We maintain a bearish outlook for core markets given the sharp sell-off of the last two weeks, confirming a more mild bear trend that has been in place since December. We will accordingly look for better levels to sell into.

We remain positive on peripheral spreads, including for Italy, but are wary of near-term risks, particularly given current market pricing.

DATA & EVENTS

* 07:00 GMT – German January Wholesale Price Index

* 10:00 GMT - German February Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI

* 10:00 GMT - Spain February January Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI

* 10:00 GMT - France February Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI

* 10:00 GMT - UK February Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI

* 10:00 GMT - Italy February Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI

* 10:00 GMT - Spain February Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI

* 08:00 GMT - ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks at an online climate finance conference in Paris, France

* 08:00 GMT - ECB Board member Luis de Guindos will make a speech at the virtual event "El sector inmobiliario tras la COVID 19" organised by Europa Press and ASVAL, Asociación de Proprietarios de Vivienda en Alquiler (Spanish National Residential Landlords Association)

* 08:00 GMT - German Chancellor Angela Merkel to deliver a speech in parliament on her government's strategy to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, Germany

* 08:00 GMT - Greek central bank hosts webcast “The Bank of Greece listens” where representatives of social partners and civil society will contribute their views on eurosystem’s monetary policy strategy. Governor Yannis Stournaras to address the webcast

* 08:00 GMT - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen debates the state of play of the EU's vaccination strategy with EU lawmakers who are expected to reiterate their support for a united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccines

* 08:30 GMT - Riksbank Executive Board's interest rate decision will be published, together with the Monetary Policy Report

* 10:00 GMT - The Riksbank holds a digital press conference with the Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves on the monetary policy decision

* 09:30 GMT - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos speaks on the Spanish economy facing the COVID-19 crisis at Diario Montanes virtual economic forum

* 12:35 GMT - Bank of England Executive Director Anna Sweeney participates in Westminster Business Forum “Next steps for policy affecting the insurance sector – the regulatory landscape post Brexit and the outcomes from the Solvency II review”

* 13:00 GMT - ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in a newsmaker webinar organised by The Economist

* 13:00 GMT - ECB board member Fabio Panetta takes part in an online seminar organised by

* 17:00 GMT - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to deliver the Mansion House speech

* 18:00 GMT - MPC member Silvana Tenreyro will make a speech at the Warwick University Economics Society Webinar “The Economics of Covid”

* 19:00 GMT - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks before a virtual Economic Club of New York event

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

CORPORATES

* Blend Funding Plc is pleased to announce that, following the addition of a new borrower to the pool, it has appointed NatWest Markets and RBC Capital Markets as Joint Bookrunners to explore a potential £50mm tap of the outstanding £322mm 2.922% Notes due 2054/56, which may follow subject to market conditions. Up to £25mm of the Notes may be sold under a forward purchase agreement for settlement in up to 12 months time. Any bonds not sold on a deferred basis may be sold via a standard settlement tap transaction. The new borrower is Ongo Homes Limited.

* LiveWest Treasury plc (Ticker: LIVEWE) has mandated Barclays and Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets as Active Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on Wednesday 10th February, including a Group Investor Call at 11:00am UKT today. Barclays is coordinating logistics. A RegS, Bearer, senior, secured, 30-35 year, £250m (including £100m retained) Sterling Bond is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. The bonds are expected to be rated A2 by Moody’s and will be offered under the issuer’s secured EMTN Programme and guaranteed by LiveWest Homes Limited. LiveWest Homes Limited has over 37,000 homes under management and operates across the South West of England.

* Norske Skog ASA (“Norske Skog”) has mandated DNB Markets and Pareto Securities as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed income calls commencing on 11 February 2021. A EUR-denominated senior secured bond issue with five-year maturity may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. The net proceeds from the contemplated senior secured bond issue will inter alia be used to refinance Norske Skog’s outstanding bond maturing in June 2022 (“NSKOG01”). The refinancing is part of a group-wide capitalisation process to finance strategic investments into the growing and high-margin recycled containerboard market. As part of the contemplated bond issue, Norske Skog may offer a conditional buyback of NSKOG01, which will be contingent upon subscription in the new bond. Subject to completion of the contemplated bond issue, Norske Skog will exercise the call option for the early redemption of NSKOG01.

FINANCIALS

* Deutsche Kreditbank AG, expected Rating A1 (stable) by Moody`s, has mandated ABN AMRO, BayernLB, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB and UniCredit as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls to present its Green Bond Framework. Global Investor calls in German and English will be provided on Friday February 12th 2021, additional 1:1 Calls can be arranged upon request beginning today 10th February 2021, including Thursday 11th February 2021. DKB updated its Green Bond Framework in July 2020 by implementing the TEG recommendations of the current draft of the EU Green Bond Standard (EU GBS) - resulting in the first potential FIG Green Bond 100% EU Taxonomy compliant and in line with the EU GBS (current drafts). A EUR-denominated, Reg S Bearer, senior preferred, fixed rate, 500 million no-grow Green Bond with an intermediate maturity will follow, subject to market conditions. A Second Party Opinion will be made available by ISS-ESG.

* SpareBank 1 SMN (MINGNO) has mandated Danske Bank, ING (Sole Green Bond Structuring Advisor), Santander, Societe Generale and UniCredit as Joint Lead Managers & Bookrunners for its upcoming EUR 500mn (will not grow) RegS bearer fixed green senior preferred benchmark. The transaction is expected to be rated A1/A (Moody’s/Fitch) and to bear a 7yr maturity. The deal is expected to be launched in the near future under Sparebank 1 SMN’s €10,000,000,000 EMTN Debt Issuance Programme, subject to market conditions.

