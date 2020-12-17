EUR OUTLOOK - Retracements and trend being tested

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, December 17 (IFR) - * Treasuries slammed as Fed stands pat, rebound as Powell promises to be at the ready

* Bunds little changed from settle

* Pound stronger, cable up to new high amid Brexit optimism

* Little expected from Bank of England other than to set stage for post-Brexit policy

* Bias positive core markets, positive peripheral spreads

OVERNIGHT

The Federal Reserve was of course the big story yesterday where it disappointed those who were already looking for an increase to the weighted average maturity of quantitative easing purchases. That move slammed Treasuries, 10-year futures tumbling ¼ point instantly. But they never reached their low from New York’s morning, and then immediately bounced back when Chairman Powell promised to be at the ready with a WAM extension and/or additional QE if necessary.

Stocks meanwhile saw the S&P 500 nudge up 0.2%, just respecting its 3,712.4 record high from December 9. Futures are up another dozen points or 0.3% through Asian hours, but again are just shy of their high from December 9 (literally by one point).

US fiscal stimulus plans meanwhile saw considerably positive comments from political leadership, although without an agreement yet. Talk is now focusing on having one by Friday, however, so politicians can get home for the Christmas and New Year break.

Brexit news features amid anxiety over the UK parliament breaking up for its holiday break from tomorrow, albeit while acknowledging that parliament may be recalled to vote on a deal if one comes up. Given yesterday’s optimism over the deal there is skepticism the scheduling of the Christmas break points to political theatre, or perhaps one last effort at brinksmanship, rather than a real worry about getting a deal done, for however much uncertainty remains.

Markets for their part seem optimistic; the pound is bouncing again, cable up half a big figure to GBP/USD1.3559, topping yesterday’s high to the richest it has been since May 2018.

Other news from overnight saw Bundesbank President Weidmann express caution regarding the European Central Bank playing an increasingly dominant role in markets.

TODAY

The Bank of England is nominally today’s star event although little is actually expected. The background of uncertainty amid the spread of Covid-19 and consequent social restrictions and their assumed impact on the economy, not to mention the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, is widely expected to keep policy on hold, however. Instead, further details regarding what may be enacted if needed are to be watched for, especially regarding the possibility of negative interest rates.

For all this, yesterday was a pretty wild ride for European fixed income, and several things stand out on the charts. Significant resistance has been tested in several markets, but not yet definitively so. Ten-year Bunds broke through the 61.8% retracement of this month’s entire rally, whether looking at futures or yields. Perhaps more alarmingly, 30-year OAT yields pierced a down-sloping trend which extends all the way back to early June.

Yet none of these have broken on a closing basis. So it’s still quite possible to view Wednesday’s weakness as a buying opportunity. The key levels to watch are 177.45 for 10-year Bund futures, which has so far been respected (by two ticks) overnight, and -0.558% for 10-year Bund yields. For 30-year OAT yields, the trend comes in 0.39%.

Given how these were all broken on an intraday basis yesterday, the market shouldn’t fret too much if the same happens again today. But if the sell-off extends to any measurable extent, then the specter will arise of breaking through these levels on a closing basis, which would pose a more bearish development.

OUTLOOK

Given the resilience in Bunds since the initial sell-off on Pfizer’s vaccine moment, the market appears to have recovered the bid it had traded with from the start of the summer, albeit with sharp reversals periodically interjected. Accordingly, we maintain a bullish stance on core government bonds, and are looking for appropriate levels and opportunities to recommend long positions, albeit wary that markets do not move in a straight line.

We remain positive on peripheral spreads, particularly those of Italy.

DATA & EVENTS

* 07:45 GMT - France December Business Climate Manufacturing

* 07:45 GMT - France December Business Climate Overall

* 10:00 GMT - EZ November HICP Final

* 10:00 GMT - EZ November HICP Excluding Tobacco Revised Index

* 10:00 GMT - EZ November HICP Excluding Tobacco Unrevised Index

* 12:00 GMT - UK Bank of England MPC decision and minutes

* 08:30 GMT - SNB Monetary policy assessment with news conference

* 09:00 GMT – Norges Bank announcement of the Executive Board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference

* 12:00 GMT - Bank of England Agents' summary of business conditions - 2020 Q4

* EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

* Bank of Japan two day Monetary Policy Meeting, concludes Friday

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

Nothing new.

