EUR OUTLOOK - Quiet start to busy week

* Treasuries modestly higher after Friday sell-off, S&Ps little changed

* Bunds little changed from Friday settle

* Approach of quarter-end, US employment Friday to keep trading quiet through rest of week

* Le Pen’s Rassemblement National fails to win Cote-d’Azur in France regional elections

* Supply rebounds to €26bn this week, before including NextGen

* Belgium taps €3.3bn-€3.8bn 10/31, 4/33, 6/50 OLOs today

* Bias neutral over short term before entering new quarter

OVERNIGHT

Global markets have been very quiet overnight as we progress toward quarter-end, head more fully into the summer, and respect the approach of the US employment report Friday. Treasuries have bounced modestly after Friday’s sell-off, 10-year futures up a couple of ticks from their settle, and little changed from when Europe went home. S&P futures are essentially unchanged, after the S&P 500 gained 0.3% Friday, to another high, despite the global bond market sell-off.

Asian bourses are little changed overall, while JGBs are a bit cheaper, 30-year yields up 0.5bp at 0.685%, the highest they have been in over a week, after peaking at 0.69% on June 17. Australian bonds have sold off more aggressively, 30-year yields up 2.5bp at 2.38%, although this only chips away a little at the big rally seen over the rest of the month. In both cases, the moves follow the sharp selling seen in Treasuries and European bonds last Friday.

Regional elections from France featured, where Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National failed to win in the Provence-Alpes-Cote-d’Azur region, with exit polls showing a victory for Les Republicains by over 56.5% to almost 43.5%. The elections also however featured a low turnout rate and another alliance against the RN, where the Socialist party pulled its candidate.

Italy’s Tesoro announced Wednesday’s month-end BTP auctions, targeting taps of the 4/26, 8/30, and 4/31 maturities. A new five-year had been somewhat expected and so is not in the offing here, while the 10-year taps have avoided leaning on the new 12/31 maturity which priced via syndicate at the start of the month.

TODAY

Three big events loom large this week, and that is the arrival of the next tranche of the European Union’s NextGen funding program’s bonds (more on this below), and, as mentioned above, quarter-end Wednesday and then the US employment report Friday. Both of the latter should keep things quiet over the rest of the week, with accounts preferring to avoid taking on new risk before the incoming data, and this is doubly so before quarter-end.

But we do have other considerations first. We get a bit more supply today, as Belgium taps €3.3bn–€3.8bn of its 10/31, 4/33, and 6/50 OLOs. We also get German inflation data Tuesday, and then French inflation, German unemployment, and Italian and eurozone inflation data Wednesday.

Scheduled fixed auction supply meanwhile rebounds to approximately €26bn this week, from the relatively paltry €12.5bn taken down last week. And this is before including the NextGen bonds, where 30s (or at least 20s) are generally expected, likely paired with something shorter like 5s.

Regarding auctions, the broad spectrum of eurozone markets from the mid-tier to peripheral is catered for. After the OLOs, Italy as mentioned arrives Wednesday, and then Thursday brings the arrival of Spain and longer dated French auctions.

Redemptions do feature, with Italy returning €13bn of principals on a maturing CTZ zero next Tuesday. The following Monday, July 5, Germany pays out €19bn of principals on a maturing Bund.

DATA & EVENTS

09:15 Germany Speech by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at a conference of the Governors of Mediterranean Central Banks titled "Central banks at the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis: weathering the storm, spurring the recovery" 14:00 United States Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in panel before virtual Bank for International Settlements Andrew Crockett Memorial Lecture event 15:00 Germany Speech by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at the EURO FINANCE Summit in Frankfurt, Germany 16:00 United States Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Fintech Opportunities and Responsible Innovation for Community Banks" before virtual Federal Reserve Innovation Office Hours Fireside Chat

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

SSAR

* Four of the banks previously banned from pitching for the European Union's NextGenerationEU transactions have won the top spot for the second deal, according to multiple sources. Sources say that five banks have been awarded the mandate for the trade which is expected to emerge next week. Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UniCredit, who were previously banned, will lead manage the deal alongside Goldman Sachs, which was not.

COVERED

* National Australia Bank has mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and NAB for a 7-8 year Euro-denominated covered bond benchmark transaction, backed by Australian prime residential mortgage loans (expected to be rated Aaa/AAA (Moody’s/Fitch). The deal will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

HIGH YIELD

* BNPP sends save the date for debut HY EUR senior benchmark, in commercial services space. There will be a global investor call on Monday 28 June at 10:30am. One-on-ones scheduled for 28-30 June.

EMERGING MARKETS

* Qatar Petroleum USD bmk (hear up to 10bn) debut public snr unsec in late June. BofA/Citi/GS/HSBC/JPM/MUFG + more likely. Nr future.

* Albania is seeking a consultant for a planned issue of its fifth, EUR500m, Eurobond.

* Vena Energy, a leading renewable energy independent power producer in Asia-Pacific, rated BBB- (stable) by S&P and A- (stable) by JCR, has mandated BNP PARIBAS, Crédit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank Ltd. and ING as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls across Asia and EMEA commencing 28 June 2021. A Reg S re-opening of the outstanding 3.133% USD-denominated green senior unsecured fixed rate notes maturing February 2025 may follow, subject to market conditions. The Notes, if issued, are expected to be rated BBB- by S&P and A- by JCR. IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, Mizuho Securities, MUFG and SMBC Nikko have been appointed as Joint Lead Managers. Joint Green Structuring Advisors are Crédit Agricole CIB and DBS Bank Ltd.

