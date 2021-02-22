EUR OUTLOOK - No apparent near term relief amid push to higher yields

HONG KONG, Feb 22 (IFR)

* Treasuries tumble further overnight, S&Ps heavy

* Bunds open weak as Treasuries extend slide, 10-year Bunds down almost half point from settle

* BTPs open weak, 10-year futures down almost half point from settle

* Bias bearish core markets, favours peripheral spreads but wary of risks and pricing

OVERNIGHT

The big news for global markets overnight concerns more weakness in Treasuries, where 10-year futures are down another ¼ point or more, plunging further to new lows yet again. 10-year yields conversely are up another 3.5bp to 1.38%, the cheapest they have been since late February last year, definitively breaking through the 61.8% retracement of the entire sell-off from their highs in November 2019.

There doesn’t appear to be any fresh news of significance to hit the market, with the price action instead reflecting “more of the same”. This said, the talk of a US$3trn stimulus package coming in the US, on top of the already huge US$1.9trn stimulus currently working its way through Congress, certainly doesn’t help.

Optimism over progress in fighting the battle against Covid-19 is also flourishing, amid expectations for UK Prime Minister Johnson to announce a gradual easing of lockdown restrictions starting with the reopening of all schools on March 8.

S&Ps however are also heavy, futures down a dozen points or 0.3%, after the S&P500 slipped 0.2% Friday, as it appears the rapid march toward higher global yields is finally starting to take its toll on other asset prices.

Overseas bourses show the Nikkei up 0.5%, but the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are down 0.4% and 1.1% respectively. JGBs are also marching higher, 20-year yields up the most, by almost 3bp, while 30-year yields are up 2bp to 0.7%. They have cleanly broken above last week’s highs as a result, to their cheapest levels since January 2019.

TODAY

We had cautioned last week that while 10-year Treasury yields appeared to have been saved by the 61.8% retracement of their entire sell-off from November 2019, that breaking through here still looked “odds on” after a brief respite to recover from last week’s 20-year note auction. That has now come to pass, and there seems little to prevent further near-term weakness in global fixed income markets, with 10-year Bund yields close to a complete retracement of the entire rally from their high yield of –0.257% last June, closing at –0.305% Friday.

Ditto for 30-year Bund yields, which at over 0.21% for Friday’s close, are homing in on their 0.28% high of last June.

With respect to breaking old highs, 30-year BTP yields are worth a quick mention, after peaking at 1.61% last week, just shy of their January high of 1.615%. Breaking above here should be a given this morning, potentially running sell stops to add to pressure in this segment of the market.

For all this, the fact that global stock markets finally seem to be anxious over the precipitous rise in yields should prove the saving grace for fixed income. After all, the last thing policy makers will want is for a sharp rise in interest rates to choke off any economic recovery as the world hopefully begins to put Covid-19 behind it.

This said, S&Ps are only slightly lower from their record highs earlier this month, after rallying over 80% from their Covid-19 inspired lows last year. And it’s a similar situation for Europe, where EuroStoxx50 futures aren’t even down 1% from their highs earlier this month, after rallying over 67% from their Covid-19 lows.

So one would assume policy makers hearts aren’t quite fluttering yet when it comes to stock market anxiety. And that in turn implies more near-term weakness in global fixed income markets.

OUTLOOK

We maintain a bearish outlook for core markets given the dramatic sell-off since the end of January, but prefer to look for better levels to sell into.

We remain positive on peripheral spreads, including for Italy, but are wary of near-term risks, particularly given current market pricing

DATA & EVENTS

* 09:00 GMT - German February Ifo Business Climate New

* 09:00 GMT - German February Ifo Current Conditions New

* 09:00 GMT - German February Ifo Expectations New

* 13:45 GMT - ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at European Semester Conference - Inter-parliamentary Conference on Stability, Economic Coordination and Governance in the EU, co-organised by the European Parliament and the Portuguese Parliament

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

CORPORATES

* WPC Eurobond BV, guaranteed by WP Carey Inc, mandated Barclays, BofA Securities, and Wells Fargo for a euro-denominated, benchmark-size (expect 500m), senior unsecured, fixed-rate, SEC-Registered offering targeting a 9-year maturity. Expect Baa2 (Stable) / BBB (Stable) by Moody's and S&P. Pricing around EUR500m expected Monday.

* Sveaskog AB (publ) mandated DNB Markets to arrange investor meetings commencing on February 22. A new 5-6y SEK fixed and/or floating rate senior unsecured Green Bond transaction will follow, subject to market conditions.

FINANCIAL:

* Credit Agricole, rated Aa3/A+/A+, has hired banks to arrange Asian investors calls on February 24 for a proposed renminbi-denominated senior preferred Panda bond offering in China's interbank bond market. Bank of China is lead bookrunner and lead underwriter. Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (China), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Citic Securities, China Merchants Bank and China Securities are joint bookrunners and joint lead underwriters. The proposed offering comes under the French bank's Rmb5bn (US$770m) Panda bond programme and will be offered to both onshore and offshore institutional investors, including through Bond Connect.

COVERED

* Equitable Bank (Canada) heard lining up a sub-benchmark three year covered bond, expected for May. Senior rating DBRS BBB.

HIGH YIELD

* Agri Resources announced an up to €50m 8% 5NC2 sustainability bond in exchange for their €25m paper maturing in June 2021, via futurum bank. Exchange to Mar 5, subscriptions Feb 24-Mar 10.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((vincent.baby@refinitiv.com; +852 9857 8187))