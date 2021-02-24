EUR OUTLOOK - It's very easy to switch from implied to actual

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR)

* Treasuries bounce back overnight, stocks start to slide again

* Bunds firm, 10-year futures up over a dozen ticks from settle, BTPs little changed

* Germany taps €4bn 2/31 Bund to very binary setup

* Bias bearish core markets, favors peripheral spreads but wary of risks and pricing

OVERNIGHT

Global markets are swinging in a risk-off direction overnight, to the benefit of Treasuries, where 10-year futures are up about ¼ point from their settle and slightly more from when Europe went home. S&P futures are down over 20 points or 0.6%, after the S&P 500 climbed back to a modest gain of 0.1% yesterday, reversing steep intraday losses which grew to as much as 1.8%.

At least part of the risk-off move has been attributed to reports that the BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has proven not as effective against the South African strain of the disease, even though this story appears to have been subsequently withdrawn.

Asian bourses meanwhile show the Nikkei dropping 1.6% upon coming back from yesterday’s holiday, while the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng are down 2.2% and 2.9% respectively. Longer dated JGBs continued to lose more ground regardless, 30-year yields picking up over 1bp to trade up to 0.71% upon their return, breaking past Monday’s high to the cheapest they have been since January 2019.

The currency markets show more strength for the pound, cable jumping another 2/3 big figure to GBP/USD1.4171, although it is off its earlier high of GBP/USD1.4235. The euro in contrast stands little changed at EUR/USD1.2151, while the yen is cheaper at USD/JPY105.50.

TODAY

It sort of feels like global fixed income markets are trying to put a bottom in and that the race to higher interest rates is catching up with stocks and so begging for a policy response.

Further, we saw the first shot of this policy response Monday afternoon when European Central Bank President Lagarde warned that her institution is watching longer dated yields, implying it will accelerate bond purchases if it believes such action is warranted. Fair enough the ECB so far does not appear to have stepped up its buying yet; it had no immediate need to do so after Monday’s fixed income rally, and even yesterday while the market quickly gave up Monday’s gains, no new lows were set and it did not apparently test the ECB’s patience before bouncing back.

Woe betide the bear who does prompt accelerated bond purchases from the ECB; few should be willing to short the market into Monday’s lows lest they get immediately stopped out as a consequence. It should be, if nothing else, easy for the ECB to switch from implying additional support for bond markets to actually doing so via its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program.

That then does put a tentative floor under the market, but other factors are worth considering too. For one, there is the strength of the current downtrend from the end of January, in which 10-year Bund futures have traded down (on a settlement basis) for 15 out of 19 sessions, or 79% of the time.

Secondly, to the extent the ECB has not yet intervened, we still don’t know exactly what will draw its ire. Is it as simple as new lows/new high yields? Probably not, but instead more likely it will be the simple speed of any further sell-off. Another 5bp on top of the 25bp plus sell-off which 10-year Bunds have already endured is not such a big deal, but at some point, higher yields do become a big deal and will take a further toll on riskier assets and be perceived as putting the economic recovery at risk, necessitating ECB action.

This is admittedly tricky stuff to call, but one potentially safer way to play any bear sympathies is for further Bund/Treasury widening, as dollar markets seem to have more difficulty offsetting ever increasing fiscal stimulus (growing by the trillions!) with an acquiescent Federal Reserve.

With 10-year Bunds/Treasuries at 165bp, the spread’s widest level since the dramatic tightening at the start of the Covid-19 crisis last year, the location for entering any such trades will be key here. But there is still over 30bp to go to fully retrace that tightening, with the market trading 199bp before the arrival of Covid-19.

And this spread is only just now testing the 38.2% retracement of the even bigger tightening seen since the end of 2018, when it traded as wide as 278bp, so the history shows there is plenty of room for further widening to come.

More immediately, supply features today as Germany taps €4bn of its 2/31 Bund. European bonds have been very sensitive to taking down any sort of supply recently; witness the tepid reception for last week’s shorter dated OATs auction, and wonder when was the last time a shorter dated French auction didn’t go well?

So in theory Bunds may find some relief with the passing of this morning’s tap. Perhaps, but the market still has to get through it first, and a disappointing result here may easily spoil the mood and invite a further test of the European Central Bank’s implied support for the market.

And there is every chance of a disappointing result given the very binary setup for the auction; the bond is much cheaper on an outright basis, and is also cheap on the curve as well.

Yet there is little value on a cross-markets basis, and little sign that investors have enough confidence to sponsor the auction amid such deleterious price action. Then again, it will be very easy for the ECB to switch from implied to actual support for European bonds via increased purchases. And so investor confidence may just as easily be restored.

OUTLOOK

We maintain a bearish outlook for core markets given the dramatic sell-off since the end of January, but prefer to look for better levels to sell into.

We remain positive on peripheral spreads, including for Italy, but are wary of near-term risks, particularly given current market pricing.

DATA & EVENTS

* Detailed German Q4 GDP, revised up to +0.3% q/q vs expected unchanged +0.1%

* Detailed German Q4 GDP, revised up to -3.7% y/y SA, expected unchanged -3.9%

* 07:45 GMT - France February Business Climate Manufacturing

* 07:45 GMT - France February Business Climate Overall

* 12:00 GMT - Professor Sir Cary Cooper CBE will be in conversation with MPC Member and Chief Economist Andy Haldane at a Bank of England Flagship Seminar

* 13:45 GMT - ECB Supervisor Elizabeth McCaul will deliver a speech at the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) Virtual Risk Convention

* 14:30 GMT- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Deputy Governor on Monetary Policy Ben Broadbent and MPC members Gertjan Vlieghe and Jonathan Haskel testify before Treasury Select Committee with regard to February Monetary Policy Report

* 15:00 GMT - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the Semi-annual Monetary Report to Congress before virtual hearing of the House Financial Services Committee

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

SSAR

* Asian Development Bank (ADB), rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated J.P. Morgan, Nomura, RBC CM and TD Securities for a new 10-year USD Global SEC Exempt Bond transaction. IPTs MS+12 area, pricing Wednesday.

* The European Investment Bank (EIB), rated Aaa/AAA/AAA (all stable) has mandated BofA Securities, Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale to lead manage a new EUR 3bn (no-grow) 15-year EARN benchmark due 17 March 2036.

* The State of Baden-Württemberg (rated Aaa by Moody’s and AA+ by S&P / ESG-rating advanced by V.E) has mandated Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, LBBW and UniCredit as Joint Lead Managers to arrange Global Investor Calls in German and English on February 25th and 26th to inform about its issuance plans and introduce its newly established Green Bond Framework. An inaugural Euro denominated Green Bond will follow, subject to market conditions.

* KommuneKredit (KOMMUN), rated Aaa / AAA (Moody's / S&P, both stable) has mandated Deutsche Bank, Natixis, Nomura and Nordea to lead manage a new €1bn (no-grow) 10-year EUR Benchmark.

CORPORATES

* easyJet FinCo B.V. (domiciled: NL), guaranteed by easyJet plc (rated Baa3 / BBB- with Moody’s & S&P, both negative) and easyJet Airline Company Limited, has mandated BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley (B&D) and Santander as Joint Active Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls. A EUR benchmark Reg S, fixed rate, senior unsecured bond offering with a maturity of 7 years will follow, subject to market conditions. Use of proceeds: general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of debt. The transaction will be launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme (dated 10 February 2021). The notes will be rated Baa3 and BBB- (Moody’s and S&P) and listed on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange and MTS BondVision.

FINANCIALS

* De Volksbank N.V. (ticker: DEVOBA), rated A2/A-/A- by Moody’s/S&P/Fitch and with ESG ratings from Sustainalytics ESG Risk (10.4/100), ISS-ESG (Prime, B), MSCI (AA) and Imug (BB), has mandated Deutsche Bank, ING (Sole Green Structurer), Natixis, NatWest Markets, and Santander as Joint Lead Managers for its upcoming EUR 500m no-grow RegS bearer fixed rate Green Senior Non-Preferred transaction. The transaction is in line with the current version of the EU Green Bond Standard and expected to be rated Baa2/A- by Moody’s/Fitch and to bear a 7-year maturity. The deal is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, under the de Volksbank N.V. EUR 25bn Debt Issuance Programme dated 15 October 2020, as supplemented on 22nd February 2021.

COVERED

* Raiffeisenlandesbank Vorarlberg has mandated Dekabank, DZ BANK, Erste Group, Raiffeisen Bank International and Unicredit to lead-manage its upcoming 15yrs EUR 300 million fixed-rate Mortgage Covered Bond (Fundierte Bankschuldverschreibung), expected to be rated Aaa by Moody's.

HIGH YIELD

* Victoria plc has mandated CS (B&D) and HSBC as GloCos/joint physical books for EUR350m Aug 2026 NC2 senior secured notes. Joint books ING, NWM. Exp corp: B1 / BB- / BB- ; exp issue B1 / BB- RR:3 / BB RR:2. NY law, TISE listing, 100k/1k denoms, Reg S. NC2 (50%/25%/par). CoC put at 101%. IPTs 4% area. Pricing after roadshow to Wednesday.

EMERGING MARKETS

* The Republic of Peru, rated A3(stable)/BBB+(stable)/BBB+(negative) has mandated BofA Securities, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed-income investor calls in Asia, Europe and the United States. A EUR and USD SEC registered bond offering with intermediate to long maturities may follow subject to market conditions.

* Kosmos Energy Ltd, (rated B/B by S&P and Fitch), a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the Atlantic Margins, has mandated BofA Securities, ING and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Global Coordinators to organize a Global Investor Call at 3:00pm GMT (10:00am EST) on February 23, 2021, with a series of 1x1 fixed income investor calls also beginning on the same date. A benchmark-sized 7NC3 Rule 144A/Regulation S senior unsecured notes offering (the “New Notes Offering”) may follow, subject to market conditions. Proceeds from the New Notes Offering will be used to repay certain outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

