EUR OUTLOOK - In the lee of the FOMC

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, December 15 (IFR) -

* Treasuries little changed overnight, S&Ps bounce slightly after Monday retreat

* Bunds little changed from Monday settle

* Italy announces buyback for Wednesday of 2021 BTPs, CTZs

* Bias positive core markets, positive peripheral spreads

OVERNIGHT

Global markets have been very quiet overnight, leaving Treasuries little changed from their settle and from Europe’s close. S&Ps have bounced modestly, futures up about half a dozen points or 0.2%, after the S&P500 reversed lower and ended down 0.4%, weighed down by tightening Covid-19 restrictions in the US and Europe.

No significant Brexit news features, something reflected in the pound, where cable is only modestly higher, at GBP/USD1.3332. The euro is marginally higher at EUR/USD1.2149, while the yen is marginally cheaper at USD/JPY104.07.

One more snippet features for those who have been expecting a buyback operation from Italy; it was announced last night, occurring Wednesday, lifting BTPs and CTZs maturing in 2021.

TODAY

The UK employment numbers are the most important data to be released today, so broader markets are likely to be on hold barring further developments. Aside from Brexit, those further developments focus primarily on the outcome of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision (the meeting starting today), and also the progress of fiscal stimulus in the US.

In turn, the proximity of such a potentially important event should make for exceptionally quiet trading, with few wanting to take on additional risk beforehand. That Brexit news lingers in the background, not to mention the fast approach of year-end, only adds further disincentive to get involved over the next 24 hours.

OUTLOOK

Given the resilience in Bunds since the initial sell-off on Pfizer’s vaccine moment, the market appears to have recovered the bid it had traded with from the start of the summer, albeit with sharp reversals periodically interjected. Accordingly, we maintain a bullish stance on core government bonds, and are looking for appropriate levels and opportunities to recommend long positions, albeit wary that markets do not move in a straight line.

We remain positive on peripheral spreads, particularly those of Italy.

DATA & EVENTS

* 07:00 GMT - UK November Claimant Count Unemployment Absolute Change

* 07:00 GMT - UK October ILO Unemployment Rate

* 07:00 GMT - UK October Employment Change

* 07:00 GMT - UK October Average Weekly Earnings

* 07:00 GMT - UK October Average Weekly Earnings (Ex-Bonus)

* 07:45 GMT - France November CPI (EU Norm) Final

* 07:45 GMT - France November Inflation Ex-Tobacco

* 07:45 GMT - France November Inflation Ex-Tobacco Index

* 07:45 GMT - France November CPI NSA

* 07:45 GMT - France November CPI NSA Index

* 09:00 GMT - Italy November CPI Excluding Tobacco

* 09:00 GMT - Italy November Consumer Prices Final

* 11:00 GMT - Italy November CPI (EU Norm) Final

* 11:00 GMT - Italy October Trade Balance EU

* 11:00 GMT - Italy October Global Trade Balance

* 11:00 GMT - EZ November Reserve Assets Total

* FOMC starts its two-day meeting on interest rates

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

HIGH YIELD:

* House of HR is marketing EUR200m 6NC2 snr sub notes at low 8s IPTs via sole GloCo/physical books JPM (B&D). KKR is lead manager. GIC Monday, virtual investor meetings through to today.

* Casino Guichard-Perrachon is marketing EUR300m 5NC2 snr unsec notes at mid 7s IPTs via GloCos/physical books BNPP and JPM (B&D). Joint GloCos & books CA-CIB, HSBC. Joint books BofA, Citi, GS, Natx, SG. GIC Monday, 1x1s through to today.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

