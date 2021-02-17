EUR OUTLOOK - Hoping the runaway train runs out of steam

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR)

* Treasuries extend slide into early Asia trading, recover, S&Ps little changed

* China closed for New Year holidays through today

* Bunds open weak in catch up to Treasury sell-off, BTPs tank, open at yesterday’s lows

* Germany taps €1.5bn 8/48 Bund, super cheap, because no one wants them

* Bias bearish core markets, favors peripheral spreads but wary of risks and pricing

OVERNIGHT

Global markets saw Treasuries extend lower into early Asian trading, 10-year futures dropping almost another ¼ point before recovering to only slightly lower from their settle heading into Europe’s open. S&Ps dipped a little, down over a dozen points or 0.4% at their worst, before recovering on President Biden’s townhall meeting on CNN, although he didn’t say much new of significance.

Kansas City Federal Reserve President George however did comment, “I don’t know that, based on the levels that we’ve seen so far, that [rise] poses any challenge to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.”

Also from the Federal Reserve, Chairman Powell will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on February 23.

JGBs were hit following the rout in global fixed income, 10-year yields picking up 2bp to challenge 0.10%, honing in on their spike to 0.105% last March. Thirty-year yields rose over 1bp to 0.685%, trading as high as 0.69% at their worst, blowing past their January high to the cheapest they have been since January 2019. In the process they have also blown through upsloping trend resistance which had been in place since last August.

TODAY

The damage to global fixed income markets amid the current rout remains extensive. Ten-year Treasury yields are up to 1.30%, pushing above their highs from last March, and also right up to the 61.8% retracement of their entire rally (toward lower yields) from the end of 2019.

One interesting observation is how the same 61.8% retracement of the rally for 30-year yields (from January 2020) did stop upward progress further out the curve. At least until it didn’t at the start of this year, and that was some 30bp ago. So there may be hope for a bit of a reprieve for 10-year yields at these levels, especially with this evening’s $27bn 20-year bond auction set to pass. But one shouldn’t expect any such relief to last long given how far 30s have already blown through their respective resistance with that starting to happen over a month ago.

Additionally, trend support for 10-year Bund futures going back to December gave way during yesterday’s sell-off, and a mildly upward sloping trend for 30-year yields which arrives at current levels and goes back to last July seems a bit of a prayer at this point.

Down-sloping trend support going back to January is however still in place for 10-year Gilt futures, but from all the above it’s starting to feel like breaking any such trend is another accident waiting to happen.

Supply features today on several fronts. As above, we do get long duration supply from the US as the Treasury dumps $27bn 20-year bonds this evening, followed by $9bn 30-year TIPS tomorrow. Especially the 20-year auction seems to have spooked global fixed income markets, coming on the heels of the poor 30-year auction last Thursday, although much of the damage has tended to be done before these auctions hit, with the market managing some degree of stability afterward.

Closer to home, Germany will tap €1.5bn of its 8/48 Bund. There’s been an excellent concession, with the bonds super cheap on an outright basis and also the curve following the big sell-off over the last week as well as the last month. Accordingly, 30-year Bunds are the highest they have been since last June. The worry, however, is that the bear steepening sell-off shows no signs of slowing down. That in turn bodes poorly for the market, and while short covering may boost the auction itself, even a strong result would say little going forward.

The UK will tap £2.5bn of its 7/35 Gilt to what should be a good reception given a big outright concession and a little curve steepening, relative value against surrounding issues, and typical asset/liability manager demand for longer dated paper, all of which comes on top of the Bank of England’s quantitative easing purchases. For our full preview please see here.

OUTLOOK

We maintain a bearish outlook for core markets given the dramatic sell-off since the end of January, but prefer to look for better levels to sell into.

We remain positive on peripheral spreads, including for Italy, but are wary of near-term risks, particularly given current market pricing.

DATA & EVENTS

* UK CPI -0.2% m/m, expected -0.4%, +0.7% y/y, expected +0.6%

* UK core CPI -0.5% m/m, expected -0.7%, +1.4% y/y, expected +1.3%

* UK RPI -0.3% m/m, expected -0.4%, +1.4% y/y, expected +1.3%

* UK RPI-x -0.3% m/m, +1.6% y/y

* UK PPI input prices +1.3% y/y, expected +0.6%

* UK PPI output prices +0.4% m/m, expected +0.2%

* 10:00 GMT - EZ December Construction Output

* 14:00 GMT - ECB Board Member Elizabeth McCaul will be participating in a roundtable on NPLs and EU bad bank "Overcoming post Covid-19 debt overhang" organized by Positive Money

* 16:00 GMT - Bank of England Deputy Governor of Markets and Banking Dave Ramsden will deliver a speech at the Peter Sinclair Town Hall lecture series (University of Birmingham Department of Economics)

* FOMC will release the minutes from its January 26-27, 2021 policy meeting

* Governing Council of the ECB: non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

SSA:

* CPPIB mandated Barc, BofA, GS and JPM for a 10yr EUR benchmark. Aaa/AAA/AAA.

* Bremen mandated Barc, Deka, Helaba, NatWest and TD for a no-grow EUR500m 30yr LSA. AAA by Fitch.

* DBJ mandated Citi, Barc, Mizuho and MS (structuring) for a 3yr RegS/144A USD sustainability benchmark (non-guaranteed). Investor calls start Weds. A1/A.

FIG/COVERED:

* Societe Generale set final guidance for its Euroyen SNP: the 5yr will price at MS+60, and the 10yr at MS+77. The 7yr is no longer offered. Daiwa, Miz (B&D), Nomura, SMBC Nikko and SG. European books closed Tues London COB, Asia books 11am Tokyo on Weds. Baa2/BBB/A-.

* Landsbankinn mandated ABN (structuring), BofA, Citi and DB for a no-grow EUR300m 4.25yr green. Coming alongside an any-and-all tender for EUR200m 1.625% Mar 2021s. Investor calls started Tues. BBB by S&P.

CORP/HY:

* IQVIA mandated JPM (physical books/B&D), Barc, BofA, GS, HSBC and WFS for total EUR1.45bn 5NC2 (min 400m) and 8NC3 senior notes. Co-managers BBVA, BNPP, Citi, Fifth Third, Huntington, Miz, MUFG, PNC, RBC, SWS, TD, Truist. Ba3/BB. IPTs: 5NC2 at 2%/2.25%, 8NC3 at 2.5% area. Pricing Weds.

* H&M Finance BV will price its exp EUR500m 8.5yr sustainability-linked bond as early as Thurs subject to market. BNPP, CMZ, Danske, SEB and StCh. Investor calls end Weds. BBB by S&P.

* Ice Group Scandinavia Holdings mandated Arctic, DNB and Pareto for a NOK1.4bn 4yr senior secured FRN. Investor call 1000CET Weds.

* Aéroport International de Genève mandated CS and UBS for a CHF deal. Investor call at 1000CET Weds.

EM:

* National Bank of Kuwait mandated Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan, NBK, Standard Chartered and UBS for a RegS/144A USD perp NC6 AT1 benchmark. Coming alongside a tender for USD700m Reg S AT1. Investor calls started Tues. Baa3.

