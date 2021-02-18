EUR OUTLOOK - Hoping for a reprieve as the supply passes

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, Feb 18 (IFR)

* Treasuries bounce back overnight, S&Ps marginally lower after recovering Wednesday morning dip

* China returns from New Year holidays, Shanghai Composite up 0.5% from last Wednesday

* Bunds little changed from Wednesday settle, BTPs modestly lower

* Spain taps €4.5bn–€5.5bn 5/24, 7/27, 4/31, 7/40 bonds

* France taps €9.5bn–€10.5bn shorter-dated OATs, offering defensive value

* Bias bearish core markets, favours peripheral spreads but wary of valuation

OVERNIGHT

Treasuries bounced at the start of Asian trading, 10-year futures up as much as 1/4 point from their settle, before fading a bit on the approach to Europe’s open, currently up around 1/8 point (marginally higher from when Europe went home). S&P futures meanwhile are marginally lower, after the S&P500 ended negligibly lower yesterday.

The US$27bn 20-year bond auction came on the soft side, featuring a 2.3bp tail and with dealers taking down a relatively large 29.1%, while the cover of 2.15 was a little on the low side as well.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January 26-27 meeting showed that most members expected a sizable boost in economic activity owing to the progress of Covid-19 vaccinations and fiscal stimulus, but from weak levels and so with little concern over expectations for inflation.

Roaring Kitty, an online nickname for Keith Gill, one of the main proponents of the GameStop short squeeze popularised on Reddit, is being sued in a federal court in Massachusetts for being a professional stock investor who allegedly manipulated the firm’s shares.

Asian markets saw JGBs recover from yesterday’s sell-off, 20-year yields down 1bp to 0.485%. The Nikkei dipped 0.2%, the Hang Seng dropped 1.2%, and the Shanghai Composite bounced 0.5% on its first day back from the last week’s New Year’s holidays, albeit after climbing as much as 2.1% first.

Italian politics feature as Mario Draghi breezed through his confirmation vote in Italy’s Senate, by 262 to 40, with two abstentions. A vote in the Chamber of Deputies is up next.

TODAY

The minutes from the European Central Bank’s meeting of January 20-21 will be released at midday and will be closely watched for any discussion of how to measure financing conditions, even if no definitive answer is expected. Any discussion of foreign exchange rates will also be interesting.

After setting new high yields again, global fixed income markets bounced back yesterday. It might very much feel like a dead-cat bounce, but several features of price action stand out. For one, 10-year Treasury yields were saved by the 61.8% retracement of the entire rally from their highs last November, which resides at 1.34%.

Breaking through here still looks odds-on at some point, but for now the bulk of near-term supply has passed and the market appears to have gained some respite. Breaking to higher yields may still seem odds-on at some point, but maybe not quite so fast.

Trend support for 10-year Gilt futures from January meanwhile has been very solid, albeit in a fairly sharp and descending fashion. Still, at least this implies some measure of control to their descent, or conversely to their push toward higher yields. The trend arrives today around 130.36, after closing at 131.31 yesterday.

10-year OAT yields meanwhile peaked just above –0.09% yesterday, nearing their September 1 high of –0.07%. A break above suggests running sell stops, but as with Treasuries, with this week’s supply concluding today, and the French auctions geared toward shorter dates, a little reprieve looks due first.

Finally, the 61.8% retracement also appears to have saved 10-year BTP yields. This retracement of the rally from the January high yields lies at 0.61%, right where the market stopped yesterday before recovering. BTPs may have suffered indigestion from the €14bn of new 10-year nominal and 30-year inflation-linked paper which arrived via syndicate Tuesday, but here again the bulk of the supply is now passed, with potential for a breather in the interim.

As mentioned, this week’s supply concludes today as Spain and then France come to market. The former will tap €4.5bn–€5.5bn of its 5/24, 7/27, 4/31, and 7/40 maturities.

France will tap €9.5bn–€10.5bn of shorter-dated paper, to what has been a good set-up given significantly cheaper outright yields. Of course the bear steepening of the curve has left the auctions rich on the curve, but they are likely to benefit from defensive interest amid anxiety the bear steepening will continue. A closer look at relative value also finds they are cheap to Germany.

The US will also conclude its supply for this week when it auctions US$9bn 30-year TIPS this evening.

OUTLOOK

We maintain a bearish outlook for core markets given the dramatic sell-off since the end of January, but prefer to look for better levels to sell into.

We remain positive on peripheral spreads, including for Italy, but are wary of near-term risks, particularly given current market pricing

DATA & EVENTS

* 15:00 GMT - EZ February Consumer Confidence Flash

* 11:00 GMT – Bank of England MPC Member Saunders participates in Labour market survey launch at the Resolution Foundation

* 12:30 GMT - Publication of the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on 20-21 January 2021

* 16:15 GMT - ECB Board Member Isabel Schnabel speaks at "Money & Banking" virtual class of Chicago Booth School of Business

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

SSAR

* Ontario USD bmk 10yr SEC Regd Global. Aa3/A+/AA-/AAL. Barc/BMO/GS/MS. IPTs MS+27 area. TBP Thurs

* Rhineland Palatinate (Land Rheinland-Pfalz), rated AAA by Fitch, has mandated BayernLB, DekaBank, DZ BANK, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit to lead manage its upcoming 7yr EUR Benchmark fixed rate LSA. Likely Thursday.

CORPORATES

* Siccar Point Energy Limited mandated DNB Markets, Pareto Securities and SpareBank 1 Markets for a USD 5yr. IoIs coming in at 97-99 with 9% coupon. USD200m deal expected to launch Thurs morning.

* The Sage Group plc GBP bmk exp 10yr snr unsec RegS. NR/BBB+. BofA/JPM/Lloyds. Calls to Weds, likely TBP Thurs.

FINANCIALS

* The Mortgage Society of Finland mandated DekaBank, Natixis, Nordea and Swedbank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings across Europe commencing on 17th February. A EUR 300mn fixed-rate covered bond transaction backed by 100% Finnish residential mortgages with an expected maturity of 7-10y will follow in the 2nd half of March, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((Michael.Cartine@refinitiv.com; 07765225910))