EUR OUTLOOK - Demolished

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR)

* Treasury markets extend tumble through Asian trading, S&Ps push higher

* US markets closed for Presidents' Day, China closed for New Year holidays through Wednesday

* Bunds demolished overnight

* Draghi government sworn in, eight technocrat ministers take key posts, 15 political ministers

* Catalan elections see pro-independence parties take more than 50% of vote

* Bias bearish core markets, favors peripheral spreads but wary of risks and pricing

OVERNIGHT

The big news from the weekend of course was Mario Draghi accepting the premiership of Italy and his government being sworn in. That may, however, still be less dramatic than the further whipping that global fixed income markets are suffering; 10-year Treasury futures are down almost half a point from their settle, after going out at their lows and sliding another four ticks or so from when Europe went home Friday.

JGBs have also been hit, 30-year yields up by more than 1bp to 0.675%.

Regardless, stocks continue to party, S&P futures up another 16 points or 0.4%. Asian bourses show the Nikkei up 1.9%, while the ASX 200 is up 0.9%.

The dollar is heavy again, the index dipping to DXY90.31, nearing last week’s low of DXY90.25. The pound is the big beneficiary, up half a big figure to GBP/USD1.3896, while the euro is more moderately stronger at EUR/USD1.2138. The yen in contrast is slightly weaker at USD/JPY105.09. Gold is a little lower at $1,819.96, while oil is jumping again, Brent crude up another $1.19 to $63.62.

Finally, after flirting with $50,000 Friday, Bitcoin appears to have topped out, for the time being at least, at $49,756.44, fading to $47,131.06 before Europe’s open.

You can blame whatever you want for this extraordinary price action overnight, but the persistent theme of central bank sponsored massive federal expenditures in the US appears dominant. Thin holiday markets however before US Presidents' Day and amid Chinese New Year festivities are almost certainly exaggerating the price action.

And now we can finally get back to Draghi taking over as Prime Minister and his government getting sworn in. This was all but a certainty as last week wore on, so the real news here is the composition of Draghi’s cabinet. Markets should find joy here; eight out of 23 ministries going to technocrats may not seem like much, but they are important posts.

This is especially so for new Economy Minister Franco, but the arrival of Luciana Lamorgese and Marta Cartabia at the Interior Ministry and Justice Ministry respectively have also sparked hope for reforms in these sectors.

One last event should also be mentioned and that is pro-independence parties taking a majority in Catalan elections, with 51% of the vote, up from 47.5% in December 2017. This might spook markets a little today, but the result is not completely unexpected, with limited fallout seen overall. Please see here for a review of how the markets, and politics, were set up before the elections.

TODAY

With overnight weakness showing 10-year Bund futures down 2/3 point from their settle, 10-year futures are clearly into uncharted territory. 10-year yields will be looking at the -0.37% double top they posted back in August/September, and, if this isn’t already blown through on the open, then the gap up to -0.30% from last June.

The long-end will have its sights set on bigger objectives; basically the only real resistance here comes with the June high of 0.28% for 30-year yields.

OUTLOOK

We maintain a bearish outlook for core markets given the dramatic selloff since the end of January, but prefer to look for better levels to sell into.

We remain positive on peripheral spreads, including for Italy, but are wary of near-term risks, particularly given current market pricing.

DATA & EVENTS

10:00 GMT EZ Dec ind. Prod. Exp. -0.6% m/m from 2.5% prev

14:00 GMT EZ fin min/Eurogroup meetings commence

ECB's Ms Lagarde and Mr Panetta in Eurogroup meeting

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

No new mandates.

