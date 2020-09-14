EUR OUTLOOK-Central bank congregation follows FOMC

Fixes headline

* Treasuries little changed after very quiet Asian trading, despite S&Ps launching higher

* Bunds marginally higher from Friday settle, BTPs strong

* Central bank meetings dominate again, Federal Reserve Wednesday, BoJ and BoE Thursday

* Bias neutral core markets, positive periphery

OVERNIGHT

Global markets have been largely quiet overnight, leaving Treasuries little changed. This is despite a surge in stocks which has S&P futures up almost 40 points, or 1.1%, heading toward Europe’s open, after the S&P 500 ended negligibly higher Friday. Asian bourses meanwhile show the Nikkei up 0.6%, the Shanghai Composite up 0.3%, and the Hang Seng up 0.7%.

Wall Street’s afternoon meanwhile saw more volatility, S&P futures sliding as much as 1.4% from Europe’s close, before subsequently recovering, amid a focus on equity options trading at SoftBank and reports that it heavily bought call spreads on tech shares.

There’s been a bit of news, topped by Bytedance choosing to sell its US TikTok operations to Oracle, over Microsoft. AstraZeneca Saturday said it had restarted trials for its Covid-19 vaccine.

TODAY

The focus on global central banks continues this week with the Federal Reserve starting its two-day meeting Tuesday and concluding with a press conference Wednesday, before Bank of Japan and Bank of England meetings arrive Thursday.

In anticipation of these big events we may well be in for more quiet trading to start this week.

Otherwise, scheduled fixed supply is set to drop this week, to approximately €19bn, from the €26bn taken down last week. Germany, Spain, and France are the names, the former arriving Tuesday and Wednesday with seven and 30-year Bund taps. Both of the latter arrive Thursday; Spain will tap its 4/23, 7/27, and 7/41 maturities. Note that for the second auction in a row it has skipped 10-year supply, fueling expectations for a new 10-year syndicated deal to come in the near future. The sizes of the auctions will be announced today, and are likely to be similar to the €3.75bn–€5.25bn targeted two weeks ago, when including the accompanying linker tap.

France meanwhile announced a relatively small €7.5bn–€8.5bn of shorter dated taps targeting the 2/23, 5/26, and 5/28 maturities. This is decidedly on the small side, but follows the sovereign having come to market with shorter dated auctions in August for the first time since 2021. France will tap €0.75bn–€1.25bn of inflation-linked OATs as well.

Aside from Spain, Belgium has also previously been talked about coming with a new syndicated deal, although the trail here seemed to have gone cold last week.

What may be more interesting than any of the above, however, is if we start to hear more details, or at least leaks of, the eurozone bonds which are expected to start arriving en masse next week.

Across the Channel, the UK will tap £2.75bn of its 7/27 Gilt and £1.75bn of its 9/37 Gilt Tuesday, followed by a 10-year tap Wednesday. The heat doesn’t let up from across the Pond either with the US Treasury returning with a 20-year bond auction and 10-year TIPS auction Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

Redemptions feature, including €12bn of Schatz principals paid out last Friday. Finland returns €6bn of principals tomorrow, accompanied by almost €2bn of coupons from Italy, with big redemptions from Belgium due closer to the turn of the month.

OUTLOOK

We remain neutral regarding duration and also changes in the shape of the curve for now. We like the periphery, which we think will continue to tighten, and longer term we see US-Germany also tightening.

DATA & EVENTS

* 09:00 GMT - EZ July Industrial Production

* 11:00 GMT - Irish Central Bank Governor and member of the European Central Bank's governing council Gabriel Makhlouf will speak on 'COVID-19 and the future of monetary policy'

* 12:30 GMT - ECB Chief Economist Philip R Lane will be participating in a fireside chat followed by a Q&A at the SUERF Chief Economists webinar

