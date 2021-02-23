EUR OUTLOOK - After Lagarde provides the pause that refreshes

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR)

* Treasuries slightly higher from settle, Europe close, S&Ps bounce after Monday slide

* Bunds heavy from Monday settle following Treasury fade, BTPs little changed

* Bias bearish core markets, favors peripheral spreads but wary of risks and pricing

OVERNIGHT

Global markets have been largely quiet overnight with Japan out for the Emperor’s Birthday holiday. Treasuries are slightly higher from their settle and also from when Europe went home, 10-year futures up a couple of ticks from both marks. S&P futures are bouncing back after the S&P 500 shed 0.8% yesterday, currently up over a dozen points or 0.4%.

TODAY

After European Central Bank President Lagarde’s shot across the bow of European fixed income markets yesterday that her institution is monitoring longer dated bond yields, investors will 1) presume that European bonds have put in or are at least close to putting in their high yields for the time being and 2) will likely presume that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will present similar comments when he testifies on the Semi-annual Monetary Report to Congress before a virtual hearing of the Senate Banking Committee.

Of course this leaves bulls open to disappointment should such supportive comments from Powell not prove forthcoming. Alternatively, US debt markets especially are also worried about the amount of fiscal largesse in the pipeline seemingly regardless of the Fed’s stance; $3trn–$4trn is now being talked about in aggregate, rather than just the current $1.9tn currently making its way through Congress.

Hence Treasuries eased from their best levels posted on Lagarde’s comments yesterday.

Additionally, Lagarde’s comments may have served notice to investors that the ECB is ready to step up its efforts to keep European bonds from selling off too aggressively. But so far that is a reminder of an undefined stance of policy which investors at some point will likely want to test, suggesting European fixed income isn’t quite out of the woods yet.

Indeed, as big as yesterday’s bounce in Bunds was, it hasn’t yet tested the 38.2% retracement of the last month’s sell-off in 10-year futures (or 10-year or 30-year yields). For 10-year futures this lies at 175.31 (and -0.39% and just below 0.10% for 10- and 30-year yields respectively), after the market settled at 174.72 yesterday.

Before getting too bearish, however, and giving Lagarde some credit for her verbal intervention, investors may want to orient defensive trades around further Bund/Treasury widening. Presumably, of course, we should wait to get Powell’s comments this afternoon out of the way first.

Whatever we might make of Lagarde’s comments and Powell’s presumed comments, however, a quick look at the charts is always worthwhile.

Yesterday’s fixed income rally on the heels of Lagarde’s comments also produced a big outside day up for Bunds (outside day down for yields), and more significantly a bullish engulfing pattern. Ditto for 30-year yields, and for OATs (10-year futures and 10 and 30-year yields). And so again for 10-year BTP futures.

Yet Bund futures are slightly lower this morning, taking the shine off these developments, and the charts for Treasuries are much less bullish. So again, upside follow through may not be so quick in forthcoming.

Supply features today on several fronts. The Netherlands will tap €1.5bn–€2.5bn of its 1/40 Green DSL to what has been a complicated setup. The sharp sell-off in global fixed income markets from the end of last month has left the bonds tremendously cheaper. Indeed, it is now trading with a positive yield, at around 0.08% Monday afternoon, after trading as rich as -0.23% at the end of January.

The speed of this sell-off for some time however has started to enter unsustainable territory, however, with global fixed income markets looking set to be rescued either by faltering risk assets or dovish central bank speak. We got a little of the former yesterday when global stock markets sagged, and a good dose of the latter in the afternoon as ECB President Lagarde commented about monitoring long-end yields.

That’s all fair enough, but it’s a good bet the big rally seen yesterday afternoon wiped out a lot of shorts which had been set for the tap. The bond also doesn’t offer much value on a relative basis; Monday afternoon we found it fair value to surrounding benchmarks and fair value to rich against Bunds.

Still, it is a green bond, and does present significant duration of high quality paper in a world still wracked by considerable uncertainty regarding economic growth and progress in the fight against Covid-19.

On the other end of the curve, Italy will tap €2.0bn–€2.5bn of its 9/22 CTZ zero, and it looks like this auction has a lot of things going for it. UniCredit in its auction preview yesterday found the sector cheap to both OIS and Spain, expects CTZs (particularly those maturing in 2022) to be targeted in buyback and exchange operations later in the year, and also believes the upcoming TLTROIII funding due in another month’s time will provide additional support.

On top of all that, the CTZ program is widely expected to be retired with this auction, to be replaced by a new two-year BTP benchmark as soon as next month.

Finally, across the Channel, the UK will tap £2.00bn of its 10/50 Gilt to what should be a decent but not spectacular showing. Outright yields are of course tremendously cheaper from the bond’s last outing at the end of January, but there is limited relative value on offer, and no concession on the curve. Typical asset/liability manager demand for longer dated paper however should also provide underlying support.

OUTLOOK

We maintain a bearish outlook for core markets even after Lagarde’s comments yesterday and the ensuing rally, but prefer to look for better levels to sell into.

We remain positive on peripheral spreads, including for Italy, but are wary of near-term risks, particularly given current market pricing.

DATA & EVENTS

* UK January Claimant Count Unemployment Absolute Change -20.0k, from +7.0k

* UK December ILO Unemployment Rate as expected at 5.1%, from 5.0%

* UK December Employment Change

* UK December Average Weekly Earnings +4.7% 3m basis y/y, expected +4.1%, from +3.6%

* UK December Average Weekly Earnings (Ex-Bonus) +4.1%, expected +4.0%, from +3.6%

* 09:00 GMT - Italy December Industrial Orders

* 09:00 GMT - Italy December Industrial Sales

* 10:00 GMT - EZ January HICP Final

* 10:00 GMT - EZ January HICP Excluding Tobacco Revised Index

* 10:00 GMT - EZ January HICP Excluding Tobacco Unrevised Index

* 11:00 GMT - UK February CBI Distributive Trades

* 14:40 GMT - Bank of England Executive Director of Insurance Charlotte Gerken will be a panellist at the Association of British Insurers Annual Conference 2021

* 15:00 GMT - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the Semi-annual Monetary Report to Congress before virtual hearing of the Senate Banking Committee

* 15:00 GMT - Director of the Independent Evaluation Office at the Bank of England Melissa Davey gives oral evidence at the Economic Affairs Committee on Quantative Easing

* 16:00 GMT - Chief Executive Officer at Legal and General Nigel Wilson will be giving oral evidence at the Economic Affairs Committee on Quantative Easing

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

SSAR

* Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (ERSTAA), rated Aa1/AA/AAA, mandated BofA Securities, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC and Scotiabank to joint lead manage a new 3yr USD benchmark fixed rate RegS bearer transaction. Spread set at MS+4bp, pricing Tuesday.

* Municipality Finance plc (MuniFin), rated Aa1 / AA+ (Moody's / S&P - both stable), has mandated Barclays, Citi, HSBC and Swedbank to joint lead manage its forthcoming 10-year EUR RegS Registered benchmark transaction.

CORPORATES

* NTT Finance Corporation (rated A (Stable) by S&P), a subsidiary of NTT Corporation (the “Guarantor”; rated A1/A) mandated Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Securities, Nomura and SMBC Nikko to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls in Asia, Europe, Canada and the U.S commencing on February 22nd, 2021. A 144A 3(c)(7)/RegS transaction of benchmark sized, fixed rate senior unsecured USD notes with maturities of 2-, 3-, 5-, 7- and 10-years, and EUR notes with maturities of 4- and 9-years is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. The notes are expected to be rated A1/A and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor.

* Equinix, Inc. (Ticker: EQIX), the world’s largest digital infrastructure company, with senior unsecured ratings of Baa3 (Stable) by Moody’s / BBB- (Stable) by S&P / BBB- (Positive) by Fitch and for ESG, AA by MSCI, A- from CDP, and 16.1 by Sustainalytics, has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and ING to organize a series of European fixed-income investor calls, commencing on February 22, 2021. A dual tranche, EUR-denominated, Green senior unsecured, SEC-Registered fixed-rate benchmark transaction issued by Equinix, Inc., with 6-7-year and 12-year maturities is expected to follow, subject to market conditions.

* Tryg Forsikring A/S, rated A1 by Moody’s, has mandated Danske Bank and Nordea as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of virtual investor meetings in the Nordics on Monday and Tuesday 22-23 February 2021, with a view to arranging a SEK 1bn (no grow) Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes transaction (the "Transaction") with a target of 5 years to first call, subject to market conditions. The notes are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody’s and will feature a principal write-down loss absorption mechanism with a discretionary reinstatement condition.

* EP Infrastructure, a.s., (“EPIF”), rated BBB (Stable) by S&P, Baa3 (Stable) by Moody's and BBB- (Stable) by Fitch, a leading European energy infrastructure utility group, has mandated Citi, HSBC, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, SMBC Nikko and UniCredit as Joint Bookrunners to organise a Global Investor Call that will take place today (22 February) at 10:30 UKT / 11:30 CET and arrange a series of fixed-income investor calls. A Reg S only senior unsecured EUR-denominated benchmark size offering with a tenor of 10 years will follow, subject to market conditions. A NetRoadshow presentation will be made available. HSBC is coordinating marketing logistics.

* Fastighets AB Balder (Ticker: BALDER), the largest listed Nordic property company, rated BBB (stable) by S&P, has mandated Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Nordea and SEB to organise a series of fixed income investor calls today, 22 February 2021. A NetRoadshow presentation (with voice-over) will be made available. SEB will be coordinating logistics. A EUR 500m (exp.) and SEK Benchmark RegS Hybrid Non-call 5.25-year offering is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. The potential hybrid capital securities are expected to be rated BB+ by S&P. Use of proceeds will be for general corporate purposes.

FINANCIALS

* SpareBank 1 Østlandet (SPOLNO) has mandated ING (Sole Green Bond Structuring Advisor), Natixis, Santander, Swedbank and UniCredit as Joint Lead Managers & Bookrunners for its upcoming EUR 500mn (will not grow) RegS bearer fixed green senior preferred benchmark. The transaction is expected to be rated Aa3 (Moody’s) and to bear a 7yr maturity. The deal is expected to be launched in the near future under SpareBank 1 Østlandet’s €10,000,000,000 EMTN Debt Issuance Programme, subject to market conditions. A series of investor conference calls starting Monday 22nd February 2021 will be organised.

COVERED

* Nationale-Nederlanden Bank N.V. (NN Bank) has mandated ABN AMRO, Credit Suisse, Rabobank, Societe Generale and UniCredit to lead manage its upcoming EUR 500 mn (no grow) RegS Bearer Covered Bond transaction in soft bullet format, backed by Dutch prime residential mortgages. The ECBC Covered Bond labelled bond will have a 20 year maturity, an expected issuance rating of AAA by S&P and will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

EMERGING MARKETS

* The Commercial Bank P.S.Q.C. (ticker: CBQK), Qatar’s 2nd largest conventional bank and 3rd largest bank overall by assets, net loans and customers’ deposits, rated A3 (stable) by Moody’s, BBB+ (stable) by S&P and A (stable) by Fitch, has mandated Credit Suisse as Sole Global Coordinator, and Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and QNB Capital as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners. An unrated US$ Benchmark fixed rate resettable RegS only Registered Perpetual Additional Tier 1 Non-Call 5 year Capital Securities offering may follow, subject to market conditions.

* Liquid Telecommunications Holdings Limited (rated B1/B+ by Moody’s and Fitch), the largest multi country, open access fiber network operator in Africa (>73,000km of fiber across Sub-Sahara Africa), has mandated J.P. Morgan, Standard Bank and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Bookrunners to organize a Global Investor Call at 2:00pm GMT on 22 February 2021 along with a series of 1x1 fixed income investor calls beginning on the same date. A 5.5NC2 year Regulation S/Rule 144A senior secured notes offering of US$600mm (the New Notes Offering) may follow, subject to market conditions. The issuer will be Liquid Telecommunications Financing plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liquid Telecommunications Holdings Limited. The Joint Bookrunners have engaged with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund Limited acting through its agent Ninety One SA (Pty) Ltd (EAIF), and DEG-Deutsche Investitions-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH (DEG), and IFC, DEG and EAIF have committed to place orders to purchase up to an aggregate US$178mm in the New Notes Offering. The Company has also announced a concurrent tender offer on its outstanding US$730mm 8.500% 2022 Notes (2022 Notes). Subject to the completion of the New Notes Offering and certain other conditions described in the tender offer memorandum, a notice of redemption at par on July 13, 2021 is expected to be given for any notes not tendered. Proceeds of the New Notes Offering together with proceeds from a new US$220mm-equivalent ZAR-denominated term loan will be used to refinance the existing 2022 Notes issue in full, redemption of the existing RCF, general corporate purposes and pay fees and expenses in relation to the transaction.

* Bharti Airtel Limited, rated BBB-/Negative by S&P and BBB-/Negative by Fitch, has appointed Barclays, BofA Securities, BNP PARIBAS, Citigroup, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers and DBS Bank Ltd. & SMBC Nikko as co-managers to organize a series of fixed income investor calls across Asia, Europe and the United States commencing 23rd February 2021. A 144A/Regulation S Subordinated Perpetual NC 5.25 offering by Network i2i Limited and guaranteed by Bharti Airtel Limited (expected to be rated BB by both S&P and Fitch) and / or a 144 A/Regulation S Senior Unsecured offering by Bharti Airtel Limited (expected to be rated BBB- by both S&P and Fitch and expected to have a 10-year tenor) may or may not follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine; Editing by David Holland)

