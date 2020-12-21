EUR OUTLOOK : US budget approved but mood risk-off on new Covid strain

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 21 (IFR) - * Treasuries bounce overnight after US fiscal stimulus is approved

* Bunds extend rebound from 177.27/28 lows

* Brexit stalemate rolls on

* Fresh Covid scare with new more infectious strain centered on UK

OVERNIGHT

Treasuries making progress after agreement on a USD 900bn new aid package with votes expected Monday and passage through both chambers of Congress expected. 137-30+ highs holding ahead of 138-08 Nov highs.

Brexit issues remain with talks set to continue today. UK still looking for EU to make a move on fishing rights and level playing field and vice versa. EUR/GBP is higher but no new territory. The added complication stems from the new variant Covid-19 increasing rapidly in Britain. Stocks set for a poor open today with the EUROSTOXX 50 futures down 1.3% after a pullback Friday as well. FTSE futures down 0.8%. S&Ps down 20 points. The Nikkei is down 0.18% despite minor new move high earlier with the CSI 300 is up 0.7% but clear of highs.

JGBs sideways in a micro 0.60% to 0.66% range currently for 30yr yields. 10yr yields are holding above the zero bound currently that has held since June. 2021 Budget agreed upon and in excess of 1tn dollars equivalent (Yen 106.6tn)

TODAY

The shortest day of the year might feel slightly longer with plenty to ponder into Christmas and then New Year. That should in theory make for a very quiet period, Brexit depending and regional and national lockdowns to consider as well.

Bunds capped by 178.10 so far extending to former lows at 178.13 with scope for stops through here. 10yr holding up above the 0.60% region.

Italy’s non-EU trade balance this morning of no real interest but Dec EZ consumer confidence at 15:00 GMT is of interest expected at -16.8 from -17.6 previously.

The US Treasury will auction $24bn 20-year bonds, which might cause longer end Treasuries to stumble, and so lean on core European bonds too. Perhaps, but these auctions are well advertised, and thin holiday markets have not necessarily meant difficulty in taking duration down.

BTPs look slightly compromised and with the ECB out of markets until New Year might struggle a little. There was something of a double top last week at 152.49/50 as well from where has been a modest pullback. Trend support is 151.24 for today for the notepad followed by the 151.00 region in general. 10yr Italy faces resistance at 0.55% after a low at 0.472% last week.

OUTLOOK

Given the resilience in Bunds since the initial sell-off on Pfizer’s vaccine moment (Nov 9), the market appears to have recovered the bid it had traded with from the start of the summer, albeit with sharp reversals periodically interjected. Accordingly, we maintain a bullish stance on core government bonds, and are looking for appropriate levels and opportunities to recommend long positions. We remain positive on peripheral spreads, particularly those of Italy despite the minor setback the last couple of sessions.

DATA & EVENTS

* 09:00 GMT – Italian flash Nov trade balance non-EU

* 15:00 GMT – EZ Dec consumer confidence flash

NEW ISSUE PIPELINE

N/A

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

