EUR MORNING MEETING: JGBs' steepening continues

TOKYO, Sept 28 (IFR) - BONDS

* Futures up early on firmer Bunds, Treasuries

* JGB yield curve's steepening resumes

* Weak BoJ op results adds to steepening pressure

* JGB 2s untraded, 5s untraded, 10s +1bp at 0.015%

* 20s +1.5bp at 0.405%, 30s +1bp at 0.61%, 40s +1.5bp at 0.65%

* At 152.10, futures off 6 ticks on day; range 152.21/152.09

CURRENCIES

EUR/USD-Little changed after recovering from early weakness

* EUR/USD traded to 1.1616 in early Asia before finding fresh buyers

* Report saying US aid deal possible helped support risk and weigh on USD

* EUR/USD traded to 1.1838 before settling around 1.1635

* EUR/USD trending lower with 5, 10 and 21-day MAs in bearish alignment

* Support is at the 50% retracement of the 1.1168/1.2014 move at 1.1591

* Resistance is at Friday's 1.1685 high and break eases downward pressure

USD/JPY pulls back from 105.70, holds near 105.50 options

* USD/JPY pulls back from 105.70 high Friday, Asia 105.69 to 105.32 EBS

* Holds in vicinity of massive, USD2.1 bln in option expiries at 105.50

* Another USD1.9 bln between 104.90-105.20, massive tomorrow too 105.00-35

* EUR/JPY heaviness helps in USD/JPY push back, cross 122.74 to 122.40

* EUR/JPY thru 122.50 ascending 100-DMA, bearish but holding

* US yields neutral, Treasury 10s @0.656%, Nikkei buoyant, +0.7% @23,371

* Debate on USD/JPY direction after bounce from 104.00 September 21

* Downtrend still intact, resistance at 105.96-97, 55-DMA/Ichi cloud base

GBP/USD-Firmer, as the USD slips, all eyes on Brexit talks

* +0.2%, as the USD eased with firmer stocks, E-mini S&P +0.3%, Nikkei +0.7%

* Trades towards the top of a 1.2753-1.2780 range with decent flows

* UK may be moving too slowly to tackle COVID-19 second wave

* GBP was resilient last week, but little to fuel GBP optimism in weekend news

* Brexit talks resume - market optimistic, but little real detail

* Techs; 5, 10, 21 DMAs, 21 day Bollinger bands slide - bearish setup

* September fall has stalled, as 1.2720 200 DMA acted as a magnet

* Sustained break will open the door to 1.2542, 76.4% of the Jun-Sep rise

* 1.2978 falling 21 DMA is pivotal resistance - 1.2800 456M strikes

[Market Briefs]

* Top Democrat expresses hope deal can be reached with White House on COVID-19 relief

* US judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads

* Japan PM Suga shrugs off poll lead and turns his back on early election - FT

* Japanese chipmaker Kioxia shelves $3.2bn IPO amid US-China tensions

* ECB Visco - Euro's strength is a worry

* Rise of the zombies? Europe faces insolvency balancing act

* BoE MPC Tenreyro - Evidence on negative rates "encouraging" - Sunday Telegraph

* Strategists - Negative real yields on sovereign debt here to stay

* IMM CTA USD net short bets rise latest week, JPY longs to net 29.6K, EUR to 190.8K -CFTC

* Australia's Westpac pushes back RBA cut rate expectation to Nov

* China's industrial profits grow for fourth straight month; Aug 19.1% y/y, 19.6% prev

[Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)]

* No major economic data scheduled

[Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)]

* 09:45 ECB's Isabel Schnabel at the online annual meeting of the German Economic Association

* 13:30 ECB's Isabel Schnabel participates at European Sustainable Finance Summit in light of the EU council presidency in Frankfurt

* 13:45 ECB's Christine Lagarde participates via videoconference at the ECON committee of the European Parliament in Brussels

* 14:00 Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Sibley speaks at event on distressed debt at Dublin

ANALYSIS

[Sterling resilient on Brexit optimism, but news caps] Sterling fell 1.35% against the dollar last week, but held up on the crosses, with EUR/GBP off 0.5% and GBP/AUD up 2.4%. While GBP/USD held around the 1.2720 200-day moving average late last week, weekend news suggests the strength may be short-lived. Brexit talks resume this week, with the UK and European Union both hoping for a compromise, but despite more optimistic rhetoric, entrenched fundamental differences on the 'level playing field' and 'UK sovereignty' remain. An influential pro-hard Brexit think-tank has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tear up his divorce deal with the EU, saying it would still allow the bloc too much power in Britain. Meanwhile, wealthy British entrepreneurs are looking for ways to circumvent a hard Brexit by seeking foreign citizenship. A Bank of England policymaker cited "encouraging" evidence on negative rates to combat the UK's economic downturn. However, Britain's deficits may discourage offshore demand for UK debt at negative yields. England's second wave of coronavirus cases is accelerating, with a government adviser suggesting the UK may be moving too slowly to tackle the outbreak, indicating a difficult winter for the country. GBP/USD charts remain bearish with 5, 10 and 21 DMAs trending lower, looking for a test of 1.2542, 76.4% of the June-September rise.

[Week Ahead - Focus on US politics as election approaches] Despite Wall Street's rally on Friday, market volatility is likely to continue, mainly due to US political uncertainty in the build-up to the November presidential election. Friday's rally was partly driven by a glimmer of hope that progress was being made towards agreeing to a coronavirus aid deal amid reports House Democrats were close to carving out a $2.2 trillion aid package that may be a starting point to renew talks between key Democrats and the White House. The political heat in Washington D.C. will be turned up this week after President Trump nominated conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. There are fears the political climate is too contentious to expect Democrats and the White House to agree to another coronavirus aid package. The market will also pay close attention to the first presidential election debate between Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden on Tuesday night US time, as the most recent polls show the race is tightening. Month and quarter-end rebalancing flows may also provide some market volatility.

[Week Ahead - US non-farm payrolls the key data event] US non-farm payrolls for September are due in the week ahead and will provide a gauge of the US economic recovery. The market is expecting an increase of 850,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to ease to 8.2% from 8.4%. It will be a busy week for US data with Q2 GDP to be released along with consumer confidence, ADP jobs, the core PCE price index, Chicago PMI, ISM manufacturing, durable goods and University of Michigan consumer sentiment. Euro zone data includes final September consumer confidence and manufacturing PMI, flash inflation and August unemployment data. The UK will also release final manufacturing PMI along with Q2 GDP and current account data. China's official September manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs are due, along with the Caixin manufacturing PMI. It will be a busy week for Japan data with the Q3 Tankan survey the key event. Japanese IP and retail sales, and Tokyo CPI are also on the calendar. Australian data includes building approvals and the closely watched retail sales for August, which is expected to plummet to -4.2% month-on-month from +3.2% in July due to the Victoria lockdown. New Zealand has no major data due, while Canada's calendar includes July GDP and September manufacturing PMI.

