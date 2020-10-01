EUR MORNING MEETING: JGBs off after weaker global bonds

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Oct 1 (IFR) - BONDS

* JGBs follow weaker global bonds, curve bear-steepening

* 10yr auction good, stop at 0.025%; tail 0.1bp; BTC 4.06, vs prev 3.15

* JGB 2s +1bp -0.13%, 5s unch at -0.115%, 10s untraded

* 20s +0.5bp at 0.40%, 30s +1.5bp at 0.605%, 40s +1bp at 0.64%

* At 152.07, futures off 4 ticks on day; range 152.13/152.03

CURRENCIES

[EUR/USD-Moves higher as USD eases in risk-on session]

* EUR/USD opened 0.20% lower at 1.1721 after EUR underperformed

* After trading to 1.1718 the EUR/USD drifted higher as risk assets made gains

* Moves were associated with reports of progress on US aid deal

* EUR/USD traded to 1.1747 and was around 1.1740 into the afternoon

* Resistance is at 1.1770/75 where the 21 and 55-day MAs converge

* Support at the 10-day MA at 1.1715 and yesterday's 1.1685 low

USD/JPY, JPY crosses on hold pre-data, options figure

* USD/JPY, JPY crosses on hold ahead of key data tonight, tomorrow

* Score of Asia holidays and USD/JPY option expiries help contain action

* USD/JPY 105.41-55, EUR/JPY 123.64-88, GBP/JPY 136.12-53, AUD/JPY 75.47-75

* USD/JPY option expiries today - 105.00-15 USD2bn, 105.30-60 USD2bn

* Another USD2.4bn just above between 105.70-95 strikes, large on 106 too

* Large expirations extend into next week, to continue to help contain

* Good resistance at 105.80 high yesterday, 55-DMA, Ichi cloud base

* Support, bids eyed from @105.40, to 105.22 low Friday

* Japanese stock trading suspended on tech glitch, US yields tad supportive

* Eyes on PMI data tonight, US NFP/jobs report Friday, US COVID relief

GBP/USD-Key resistance broken - 1.2700-1.3000 range viable

* Up 0.1% at the stop of a 1.2915-1.2941 range with only modest interest

* Study shows Covid-19 R rate is slowing in England - good news

* Techs; 10 & 21 DMAs ease, 21 day Bolli's contract, momentum studies base

* Neutral setup - 1.2719 200 DMA, remains the major well tested support level

* 1.2984 38.2% Sep fall then 1.3008 mid September range top next resistance

* 1.2915 21 DMA broken - suggests a period of 1.2719-1.3008 consolidation

* 1.2896 NY afternoon low and 1.2945 NY high initial support-resistance

[Market Briefs]

* Mnuchin reports movement on COVID-19 relief; House delays vote

* SF Fed Daly - US economy needs more fiscal support - CNBC

* Fed to extend curbs on big bank buy backs, dividends through end of year

* FDA widens US safety inquiry into AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine - sources

* Japan business sentiment perks up as hit from pandemic begins to ease

* JP Q3 Tankan Big Mf DI -27, -23 f'cast, -34 prev; Big Non-Mf DI -12, -9 f'cast, -17 prev, USD eyed at 107.34

* JP Sep Jibun Bank Mfg PMI 47.7, 47.3 prev

* Japanese stock markets suspend trading in all shares due to technical glitch

* Japanese sell net Y64.4bn foreign bonds, Y58bn foreign bills Sept 26 week - MoF

* Foreign investors sell net Y1.8225trn Japan bonds, Y2.4946trn bills Sept 26 week - MoF

* Japan PM Suga seen holding off on calling snap election this year - Yomiuri

* Japan LDP Nikai - To mull large-scale, bold spending package - Nikkei

* AU Aug Housing Starts -9.1% y/y, -10.9% f'cast, -11.4% prev, -11.3% rvsd

* RBNZ relaunches insurance act review, committed to maintaining soundness of financial system

* Housing crisis under NZ election scanner as kiwis miss out on dream

[Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)]

* 07:50 FR Sep Markit Mfg PMI 50.9 f'cast, 50.9 prev

* 07:55 DE Sep Markit/BME Mfg PMI 56.6 f'cast, 56.6 prev

* 08:00 EZ Sep Markit Mfg Final PMI 53.7 f'cast, 53.7 prev

* 08:30 GB Sep Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Final, 54.3 f'cast, 54.3 prev

* 09:00 EZ Aug Producer Prices MM 0.1% f'cast, 0.6% prev; YY -2.7% f'cast, -3.3% prev

* 09:00 EZ Aug Unemployment Rate 8.1% f'cast, 7.9% prev

[Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)]

* 07:00 BoS Gov Cos will participate in the Deusto Business Alumni Meeting on monetary policy

facing COVID-19 from Bilbao

* 07:30 Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy published

* 07:40 ECB's Edouard Fernandez-Bollo speaks at an online event

* 10:00 Irish CB DepGov Sharon Donnery speaks at European Movement Ireland Webinar from Dublin

* 10:20 BoE's Andy Haldane speaks at an event hosted by the Financial Times on "The Future of Shareholder Primacy" in London

* 11:15 BoE's Sarah Breeden speaks at the Responsible Asset Owners Global Symposium in London

* 13:00 Irish CB Gov Gabriel Makhlouf, a member of the ECB's governing council, speaks at a webinar from Dublin

* 13:05 ECB's Enria participates at an online EBF High-Level Public Dialogue "European Banking Beyond the Pandemic"

* 15:45 ECB's Lane speaks at the online joint international macro conference of CEBRA-CEPR in Stockholm

ANALYSIS

[Dollar poised above key support into major event risk] The dollar's late September rise has stalled, leaving charts at pivotal support levels as markets await the often volatile US non-farm payrolls report Friday and the outcome of negotiations over a fresh US coronavirus relief package, both capable of triggering a significant change in risk appetite and thus a USD move. The Reuters poll forecasts an 850,000 increase in non-farm payrolls in September, with the unemployment rate expected to slip to 8.2% and annual average earnings at 4.8%. A significant deviation from expectations is likely to prompt a move on Wall Street and an inverse move in the safe-haven dollar. Republicans and Democrats remain in conflict over a coronavirus relief package, though there has been some progress in talks this week. A viable package would be well received on Wall Street, while another failure to compromise will weigh and drive a safe-haven response in the USD. Technically, the September =USD bounce stalled last Friday, with lower highs and lows each day this week as Wall Street recovered. The dollar index trades at 93.74 with daily moving averages and momentum studies conflicting, but the bias remains with the September uptrend while pivotal support at 93.59, 38.2% of the September rise, and the 93.50 21 DMA hold.

[Japan PM Suga putting off elections? To spend more] General elections do not look to be forthcoming in Japan, contrary to expectations immediately after Yoshihide Suga's rise to leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and appointment as prime minister. Expectations were high for fresh elections after Suga's ascendancy, with the LDP rank and file eager to take advantage of high poll ratings associated with the end of former PM Abe's increasingly unpopular regime which was riddled with scandal. Such expectations look to have been dashed with Suga more interested in consolidating his position not only within the ruling LDP but with his new administration. Rather than delve into any possible general election surprises, Suga looks to be maintaining the status-quo in partnership with LDP Secretary-General and his main party backer Toshihiro Nikai - and perhaps even enhancing the LDP's image with increased fiscal spending. Barring pressure from the LDP's younger, more aggressive rank and file, general elections may not be in the cards until next autumn when the LDP selects a new leader and a Lower House dissolution is scheduled. The lack of an early election has no significant implications for the JPY, other Japanese markets or central bank policy.

[Yuan bulls seize China holiday to plot charts their way] China's offshore yuan unexpectedly surged against the dollar Thursday, breaking critical technical chart barriers, in trade severely thinned by mainland and Hong Kong financial markets closing for the week. Traders pinned the move on poor liquidity, as opportunists riding the current risk-on wave overwhelmed the other side of the market. Investor enthusiasm was stoked as the first US election debate suggested China may not be top of the agenda and by the increasing possibility of further US fiscal stimulus, even if watered down. Market positioning and technical chart cues also factored in. Traders had begun to pare back short USD/CNY bets after the pair hit a 16-month low on Sept 17. At the peak of the relief rally a week later, shorts would have been substantially reduced, clearing the way for fresh sellers. USD/CNH pushed below the 200-week moving average at 6.8110 late Wednesday, which led to the 6.8000 psychological barrier cracking. A Thursday closing below 6.7755 would confirm the daily Bollinger downtrend channel is back in play. If USD/CNH ends the week below its 200 WMA, conviction in a stronger yuan will be bolstered - which might attract a greater show of concern from Chinese authorities

