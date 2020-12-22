EUR MORNING MEETING: JGBs move little, supported by good reoffer auction

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, December 22 (IFR) - [BONDS]

* JGBs move little all day, supported by firmer USTs

* Good results of 15.5-39yr reoffer auction also support long-end

* JGB 2s untraded, 5s unch at -0.125%, 10s unch at 0.01%

* 20s unch at 0.385%, 30s -0.5bp at 0.63%, 40s unch at 0.685%

* At 152.13, futures up 5 ticks on day; range 152.15/152.07

* UST 10s 0.927/0.928%, vs 0.937/0.938% in early Asia

[CURRENCIES]

EUR/USD steady in Asia, EUR/JPY after Friday-Monday to-for

* EUR/USD steady in Asia ahead of recent highs, 1.2228-50 EBS, light trading

* 1.2273 double top last Thursday-Friday first resistance, 1.2300 above

* Option expiries between 1.2200-10 strikes today, tomorrow to help support

* Bias up with USD weakness eyed into 2021, 1.2414 April '18 high targeted

* Market looks to be heavy 1.2250+ today, some bids eyed towards 1.2200

* EUR/JPY 126.35-53 EBS in Asia, quiet after swings seen Friday-Monday

* Friday saw push to 127.01 before fall to 125.92 yesterday, within this range

* Heaviness still eyed 127.00+, multiple tops to 127.50 in March 2019

* EUR/GBP 0.9101-18 in Asia but more chop likely on fresh Brexit/COVID news

USD/JPY steady in Asia after push back down from 103.89

* USD/JPY steady between 103.30-46 EBS in Asia, quiet, market thin

* Only volume seen around time of Tokyo fix, some Japanese importer demand

* Japanese exporters seen to have sold into, after rally to 103.89 o/n

* Japan firms recipient of major contracts abroad

* Longer-term downtrend intact, to ratchet gradually lower into 2021

* Heavy again 103.50+, option expiries stretching up to 105 to help cap

* JPY crosses more buoyant after swoons yesterday, AUD/JPY 78.08-41

* Tokyo and Asia more risk off than on, Nikkei -0.4% @26,613

* US yields relatively firm, steady below recent highs, Tsy 10s @0.932%

GBP/USD-Heavy in thin markets, Brexit/coronavirus weighs

* -0.4%, at the base of a 1.3409-1.3471 rage with only modest interest

* Thin markets exaggerate volatility, Asia little GBP interest on uncertainty

* Risk off in Asia - local stocks fall, Nikkei -0.4%, and USD is firmer

* PM Johnson - Brexit issues remain - UK to thrive on no deal

* Most economist and business groups agree, no deal will make a tough 2021

* Charts; negative momentum studies, 5, 10 & 21 DMAs are net positive

* 1.3135-1.3625 December range defines the broad range into Brexit end game

* 1.3381, 38.2% Monday's bounce and NY 1.3499 high support resistance

[Market Briefs]

* US Congress approves $892bn COVID-19 relief package; Trump to sign

* Australia detects new UK strain; Hong Kong, India cancel Britain flights

* Japan PM Suga shies away from calling state of emergency as coronavirus cases rise

* Japan considering strengthening border controls for UK

* Britain and France may reach deal on reopening border on Tuesday - BBC

* Japanese firms obtain major overseas contracts, Philippines and Dubai amongst customers, $1.5bn+ - Nikkei, Reuters

* US publishes list of Chinese and Russian firms with military ties

* Australia retail sales surge by a record in Nov -preliminary data, +7.0% m/m, as eyed, prev +1.4%

[Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)]

* 07:00 DE Jan GfK Consumer Sentiment, -8.8 f'cast, -6.7 prev

* 07:00 UK Q3 GDP QQ, 15.5% f'cast, 15.5% prev; YY, -9.6% f'cast, -9.6% prev

* 07:00 UK Q3 Current Acc GBP, -11.600 bln f'cast, -2.800 bln prev

[Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)]

* 09:30 ECB Centeno speaks before parliamentary committee

* 15:00 BoS Gov de Cos to address parliament commission

[ANALYSIS]

[USD bulls are raring for a fight after shorts exposed] Bulls are finally bringing the fight to dollar bears, after the latter's collective weakness was exposed by a brief but brutal short squeeze Monday, which could encourage more short-covering. The dollar index rocketed to 91.022 Monday, then nosedived in choppy markets. Currently at 90.183, another attempt to escape the daily Bollinger downtrend channel is underway, led by sterling. A closing above 90.226 would end the bearish chart pattern and further consolidation toward the 21-day moving average at 90.943 could follow. Despite the consensus forecast of more USD depreciation into 2021 - or perhaps because of it - the dollar index was catapulted higher Monday as punters scrambled to take profit in thinning holiday markets. While risk appetite was curtailed by a highly infectious strain of COVID-19 that threatened vaccine-related optimism, some experts believe the vaccine should still protect against the variant. Even so, nervous governments are imposing lockdowns and forcing businesses to temporarily close, driving a milder bout of USD short-covering Tuesday. But the knockout blow for bears, which some aren't pricing in, is a potential failure by the UK to clinch a trade deal with the European Union after numerous deadline extensions.

