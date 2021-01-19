EUR GOVTS- Weaker then sideways

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 19 (IFR) - * Market shows weakness again, but set-up looks more balanced now

* Italy tightening, PM doing better than expected, but risks remain

March Bunds began the trading day around 20 ticks below Monday’s 177.37 close. The rest of the day was an unusually sideways move, bouncing up and down in a 177.10-28 range. The curve moved about 1bp higher in parallel from 2s outwards. The US-Germany spread tightened by almost 1.5bp since Friday’s European close, driven by the aggregate weakness in Europe over the two sessions. Spreads in the euro area tightened, with the Italian 10y moving 4bp tighter on the day.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

The lack of any proper response in US yields to the bear moves in Europe over the past two sessions demonstrates what we suspected yesterday – that this was simply the result of short-term positioning in core euro area markets. That positioning had shifted further long on a net basis owing to the bull moves of last week taking out shorts. The moves, however, have not been particularly large and may well have brought the market to a point at which its set-up – at least among short-term investors – is broadly in balance.

But with that said, a bear trend of sorts does seem to be developing in 10y German yields. They (measured still by the 8/2030) rejected a trendline on Thursday and Friday and have headed higher since. That said, the next high to beat is that of -0.485%, some 7bp from here and beyond that – in order really to confirm the trend, at -0.455%.

In Italy, prime minister Gisueppe Conte won the vote in the Chamber of Deputies yesterday with a greater margin than expected. The signs are that he will fall short of an absolute majority in the Senate by less than expected (results out at some point after 18:00 GMT). Counting the votes by party, he theoretically needs 11 of them, but that deficit may well be reduced to 5. That would be impressive, but would still leave the possibility of important legislation being blocked.

Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva party, most (but not all, it seems) of whom will abstain this evening, clearly do not want early elections either. Currently, they are scheduled for 2023, enough time – those on the centre-left hope – to turn opinion polls their way and back from the aggregate of support for the far-right parties. But a simple majority for the government with a 5-seat shortfall to an absolute majority would give Mr. Renzi and his party the deciding vote on any legislation, it seems. A “supply and confidence” arrangement.

Assuming that is how the vote goes tonight (and who knows – Mr. Conte might be able to tighten it even further), the next question is one of how the markets like it. When you weigh up the incentives of Mr. Renzi’s party to keep the government in place, it is probably not too bad an outcome. Over the past week, the market has become more accustomed to this as the political landscape in the near term. So political consolidation here should bring the ECB back in, stabilise spreads and thereby continue to draw investors in.

The risk, however, might be in Mr. Conte’s response. He has a fairly ambitious policy agenda and will not want to be dictated to by Mr. Renzi. After all, had there been more consensus, IV would not have left government anyway. So there is a chance that Mr. Conte resigns and puts the burden of government formation back on to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Mr. Mattarella is known also to be averse to early elections, but this outcome would raise the risk of them being held, and it is likely that spreads would widen – perhaps significantly.

We need to keep watching Italian politics.

OUTLOOK

We are neutral on core government bonds. We also remain positive on peripheral spreads, even those of Italy, but are wary of near-term risks (see above).

Tomorrow, Germany will tap its 8/2050 line. It looks cheap to the 10y point, but fair value to other markets.

December PPI in Germany looks like the best of the data for tomorrow.

(Justin Knight)

((justin.knight@refinitiv.com))