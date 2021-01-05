EUR GOVTS - US, mixed risk markets adding a touch of firmness

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 5 (IFR) - Core euro area markets have opened very slightly firmer, as US 10y yields are still slightly firmer with respect to their level at the time of the European close yesterday. The mini rally just after the Bund settle was undone gradually into the US close, but the 10y is net a little more than 0.5bp lower now. 10y Germany has largely followed suit, and is firming slightly as European stock markets open slightly in the red. The euro and industrial metals, however are slightly higher on the day.

