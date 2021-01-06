EUR GOVTS - US drags core Europe weaker again, buy Germany rec now live

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 6 (IFR) - Continued weakness in the US market, as the probability rises of both Georgia Senate seats going to the Democrats, has dragged core euro area yields higher once more. 10y US has been as high as 1.03%, its highest level since March, taking 10y Germany to -0.535%. This is still lower than than the -0.53% reached early this morning, when the US 10y was at 1.005%, suggesting that US moves are having slightly less impact on core Europe right now.

Earlier, we recommended buying 10y Germany at -0.545%. The yield at the time was below -0.55%, so we were looking for a touch more weakness in order to enter the trade. That has now happened, so the recommendation can be considered live. The stop is at -0.51% and the target -0.64%.

